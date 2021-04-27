Diablo 2 Resurrected release date – when is the closed beta

When is the Diablo 2 Resurrected release date? One of the most beloved games from the turn of the millenium is getting a new lease of life, but Blizzard’s demon-slaying ARPG aims to retain a lot of what made the original game so popular. The new version is playable with multiple control methods, small and smart tweaks have been made to the UI, and you won’t have to toggle the map display on and off because it gets in the way of the action.

It’s also getting a graphical overhaul, going from crude 2D sprites to 3D models. What’s more, you can swap between the two at any time, so you can see for yourself just how different they are. It’s not a perfect recreation of the old 2D style, some systems have been modernised in both the retro and contemporary modes, but it’s enough of an indication to illustrate just how much has changed.

It’s still at least a year off from the Diablo 4 release date, but this throwback is shaping up to be something rather special. Here’s everything we know, from the Diablo 2 Resurrected release date to the key differences between the original.

Diablo 2 Resurrected release date

Diablo 2 Resurrected release date is in 2021. Blizzard has not committed to narrowing the release date down beyond the year.

Diablo 2 Resurrected closed beta date

Currently there is no date for the next Diablo 2 Resurrected closed beta test. Blizzard’s Rob Gallerani and Chris Amaral said in our most recent Diablo 2 Resurrected interview that future tests will hope to increase the number of players that can access it, “especially because the beta is multiplayer”. You can register your interest by signing up via the Diablo 2 Resurrected website.

The last closed alpha was in early March 2021, and showcased the first two acts of the game. Players were able to play as the Amazon, Barbarian, and Sorceress, though they were also able to access locked classes and uncovered an item-duping glitch.

Diablo 2 differences

Like with many other remastered versions of classic games, Diablo 2 is getting a fresh coat of paint. It’s based on the Lord of Destruction expansion, so if you’re used to the base game there are new items like runes and charms that won’t be familiar to you. However, there are no gameplay differences between the Lord of Destruction expansion and Diablo 2 Resurrected. Every difference here is either cosmetic or a quality-of-life improvement. There are no new enemies and areas coming to Diablo 2 Resurrected.

During my session with the Diablo 2 Resurrected closed alpha, there were plenty of other differences pointed out to us by Rob Gallerani:

By default, the map is on the top right corner of the screen. You can move it around and change the opacity in the options menu.

Gold will now be picked up automatically if you walk over the top of it.

You can now compare items in your inventory, stash, and shops with items you currently have equipped.

Your stash now has a shared stash tab where you can transfer items between characters.

The total item stash space per tab is 10×10 spaces big, which is far bigger than the original. This is based on vendor screens from the original.

There is now dedicated controller support, compatible with Xbox controllers. You can switch between controllers and the standard keyboard and mouse controls at any time.

And that’s everything we know about Diablo 2 Resurrected so far. We will be keeping track of every opportunity to access Diablo 2 Resurrected beta tests, and what changes will be coming to the game. Don’t forget that Diablo 3 is available and season 23 is currently underway, and you can check out the best Diablo 3 season 23 builds to help you get the best loot.