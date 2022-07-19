Diablo Immortal update will let you change classes once a week

You’ll be able to change your character class every week when the next Diablo Immortal update arrives July 20. The new class change mechanic allows you to freely swap to a new class in the RPG game once every seven days, and there’s a new set of legendary items to hunt as well.

In the latest blog post, Blizzard explains that the Diablo Immortal class change mechanic becomes available once your character reaches level 35. You’ll be able to change to a new class by visiting the Shifting Flames brazier in Westmarch, and there’s no cost associated with swapping classes. You can change classes once per week, and there are “no current plans to allow players to purchase the ability to change classes more frequently.” However, you will have a one-time option to revert to your previous class if you think you’ve made a mistake.

When you switch to a new class for the first time, Blizzard says you’ll receive a set of placeholder gear that has a roughly equivalent rank to the gear you’d equipped for your old class. Your old class-specific gear and cosmetics won’t carry over to your new class, but they’ll remain available in your inventory for whenever you may decide to switch back to that class.

Any social groups, clans, or warbands you belong to will carry over to the new class, and most of your progress through the game will as well.

The update also adds a new end-game activity called Hero’s Journey, which will unlock during the Frozen Tundra section of the main quest. Hero’s Journey will launch with four chapters, and Blizzard says two more are planned for the future. You’ll have to complete tough objectives that scale in difficulty with your paragon level.

The update also changes weekly warband raids so that you’ll be able to purchase an eternal legendary crest for 1,600 platinum when you complete them. There are also 36 new legendary items, which Blizzard says are designed to provide players with more options for damage-over-time effects.

The full patch notes are available on Blizzard’s official site.