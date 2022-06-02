The best Diablo Immortal class for every type of player

Want to know which Diablo Immortal class you should pick? It may shock you to learn that there’s a PC version of the mobile RPG game Blizzard initially said wasn’t coming to PC. That’s great for those of you who prefer to play by frantically clicking your mouse rather than tapping your thumbs, but the main takeaway here is that there’s a new Diablo game.

Set between the events of Diablo 2 and Diablo 3, your chosen adventurer must deal with the consequences of Archangel Tyrael’s sacrifice, and prevent the Lord of Terror’s minions from rebuilding the shattered Worldstone. If you’ve been playing Diablo for a while, you may already have picked your favourite Diablo Immortal class and be familiar with how it’ll play. However, if this is your first time venturing into Blizzard’s hellish realm, you may be seeking a little to help you defeat the demonic beasts who are relishing the chance to rend your flesh.

Do you go with the savage Barbarian who can use deadly melee attacks to chop, lop, and crop any foes in their way? Perhaps the Demon Hunter’s unique combination of stealth and ranged techniques is more your cup of the proverbial. Still no? If you’d rather take a back seat and keep your hands clean, then you’ll probably love the idea of summoning minions with the Necromancer and getting them to do your bidding. There are six wildly different classes in Diablo Immortal, so let’s go over each one and explain how they play.

Here’s a breakdown of each Diablo Immortal class:

Barbarian

Crusader

Monk

Demon Hunter

Necromancer

Wizard

Barbarian

If you just want to get stuck in, spinning around like a merry-go-round of death and smashing demon faces into the dirt, then the Barbarian is your class. Their skills focus on crowd control, which is to say, pinning enemies down as they proceed to chop them to pieces with AoE attacks. In addition, a fully leveled Barbarian gives teammates a 25% damage buff, making this an invaluable ally to team up with for endgame dungeons.

That said, all of the Barbarian’s attacks put them in harm’s way and have very long cooldowns, so you’re a bit more vulnerable than your bulging muscles let on. Also, as enemies get more challenging, they’ll hit the Barbarian harder, so your axe-wielder may find they need to back off to recover some health or restore their cooldowns before jumping back into the fray. For the most part, though, this is a class for people who want to flail, flay, and flatten hellspawn without having to think or strategise.

Crusader

The Crusader is a more defensive melee class, with several AoE techniques and plenty of party-wide buffs to help teammates do the damage delivery for you. Crusaders are also tanks, with the highest health pool across all six classes. They also have defensive skills to help the party beat back massive hordes or even one of the game’s biggest bosses.

Your focus is to draw attention away from other party members, the Crusader is a little more at risk of taking hits that stun them for a short time or interrupt their skills. In addition, its single-target DPS is relatively low compared to other classes, primarily because of the long skill cooldowns. Our suggestion here is to only take this role if you have a buddy playing as the Demon Hunter or another hard-hitting class.

Monk

Like the Barbarian, the Monk specialises in getting up close and bashing demon heads. Monk is a lot more agile and can occasionally hit for a colossal amount of damage, but they’re perhaps better at buffing their teammates thanks to a suite of powerful support skills. As such, the Monk is one of the more versatile classes when it comes to builds.

That flexibility comes at a cost, which is that getting the most out of this class requires careful strategising and ability management. Since they’re great when paired with allies, their viability while going solo is somewhat limited, forcing you to make specific Monk builds – that can feel quite limited after some time. If you can’t choose between support and DPS, the Monk will suit you wonderfully.

Demon Hunter

The Demon Hunter fulfils two different roles in the Diablo Immortals class roster. First, they’re incredibly agile because they can shoot their twin crossbows and use abilities while moving. Second, they have the best single-target DPS in the game, making them a formidable opponent in PvP and against PvE bosses.

There are downsides: they’re not blessed with a generous health pool and they can’t offer any crowd control. The Demon Hunter needs to be aware of their surroundings at all times because a few good hits are enough to take them out. Ranged enemies also have an advantage against the Demon Hunter, who’s often busy against melee grunts. If you’re okay with keeping an eye out for dangerous foes, the Demon Hunter is a deadly character in experienced hands.

Necromancer

Fancy yourself as an armchair general? With the Necromancer, you only need to raise a few skeletons, or other previously deceased minions, to fight against Diablo’s forces. Sure, their methods are unusual, but who doesn’t like to kick back and relax while everyone else does the hard work. If a skeleton or other undead minion falls in battle, a quick flick of the wrist is all a Necromancer needs to bolster their army’s numbers.

While Necromancers have a history of being flimsy in the Diablo series, they’re a bit more durable in Immortal. That said, you need to keep on the move – particularly if you’re using the taunt ability to lure enemies away from your minions – and the Necromancer is pretty slow. It can also be tough to get your head around farming your mana directly from corpses if you’ve not played as a Necromancer before. To help you get past these teething pains, the Necromancer’s Hungering Soulfire is one of the most powerful ultimate abilities in the game right now.

Wizard

Finally, if you prefer a more traditional approach to magic, the Wizard has all the fireballs, arcane blasts, and frost spells you’ll ever need. In addition, the Wizard can synergise spells for deadly combos or status effects that can turn the tide of battle.

Despite their potential power, Wizards are notorious glass cannons. They can fling out spells constantly, but as soon as an enemy gets close enough to strike them, a lot of the caster’s health bar vanishes. They’re not quite as weak as the Demon Hunter and can teleport away if things get too hectic, but you still don’t want to be caught on the frontline. One thing to watch out for when playing this class is the long spell cooldowns; it’s easy to get cornered if demons show up and you don’t have any spells to sling at them. So long as you don’t mind regularly readjusting your position, these downsides shouldn’t be too much of a nuisance.

And that’s what you need to know when it comes to picking the right Diablo Immortal class for you. While you wait for the Diablo Immortal PC release time, check out our Diablo Immortal server guide. Alternatively, read our Diablo Immortal tier list for an overview of the best class in the game, regardless of how they work or if they’re any fun.