Blizzard teases first Diablo Immortal update and new story content

A new Diablo Immortal update is coming soon, Blizzard promised on Reddit, and while the first of the action RPG’s content waves focuses on the battle pass, the developers said even bigger updates are planned for the future. Blizzard’s community lead Adam Fletcher teased the update in response to a post expressing a common sentiment among the Diablo Immortal community – what next? Though since this is Reddit, the question was slightly less polite in tone.

“We will have our first update here in the next few weeks as we get to the tail end of the current Battle Pass,” Fletcher said. “We will detail out some of our content cadence in the post. Expectations for the next update will focus in on [sic] the BP as well as some features, fixes and etc.”

Fletcher also said future updates will introduce new story content and other “bigger” features, which will be free for all players. Whether that new content will expect you to shell out for items and equipment necessary to handle the new challenges is another matter, though we’re hopeful that concerns over the game’s rather predatory microtransactions will lead to a less aggressive format in later updates.

There’s been remarkably little content since the game finally launched in early June and, more worrying for fans, even less communication about what comes next. Once you hit the level cap and start rising through the Paragon ranks, there’s very little to do aside from grinding for gear.

It’s all very Diablo in the sense that the series always expects you to grind. Seeing as the existing campaign is so short, though and endgame grinds tend to revolve around spending money, it’s understandable that fans want more – even more considering you can’t even fully participate the Cycle of Strife, Diablo Immortal’s primary endgame activity, for another few months.

