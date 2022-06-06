The best Diablo Immortal Crusader build for PvP and PvE

Looking for the best Diablo Immortal Crusader build? Creating a Crusader build for PvP and PvE is a hard balance to strike, but this holy warrior can act as both a heavy brawler and a healer. Pick the right items, skills, and gems and you’ll be tough enough to deal with any situation.

The Crusader is a stalwart Diablo Immortal class and is on our list of the best Diablo Immortal builds. It’s a high-damage class that can cover ground quickly thanks to its celestial steed, and it’s great at tackling large swathes of enemies and buffing the party. If you see yourself as the party’s standard-bearer – one to charge in and act as the rally point, dealing sweeping blows while aiding your tailing comrades – then you should choose the Crusader.

We’ve gone for a build that works in both PvE and PvP, but we recommend playing this with a party of friends as the crowd control skills and area of attack abilities are more effective when your teammates can swoop in and finish enemies off. It’s also worth flagging that the party buffs we include in this build make it very poorly optimised for solo play, but with a few tweaks, you can create a solo build that’ll bash down most packs of enemies.

Best Diablo Immortal Crusader build

The Crusader is best surrounded by enemies and party members, where they can unleash both devastating AoE attacks and important party-wide buffs. The movement speed from Drawn and Quarter lets you charge through crowds, maiming enemies for the rest of the party to clean up.

We’ve chosen a build that scales through the levels, but the ultimate goal is Holy Banner, which is one of the best Crusader skills and guarantees critical hits for your party. The basic playstyle for this build is to scout ahead, stampede through crowds when you find them, and then place down Holy Banner in time for your friends to arrive and decimate the horde.

Best attributes for Crusader

Strength

Fortitude

Vitality

For the Crusader, you want to focus on building strength so your damage output is high. As your secondary attribute, Fortitude provides armour penetration and therefore increases damage dealt, while your third attribute – Vitality – increases your life total, which is necessary for the Crusader who is usually in the middle of a brawl.

Best skills for Crusader

Primary skill: Punish

Punish is available at level 1. With this skill, you strike an enemy for damage and gain hardened senses, which increases your chance to block by 30% for two seconds.

Core Skills

Spinning Shield

Unlocks at level 1

Send a Spinning Shield towards enemies, dealing damage and pulling enemies towards you

Draw and Quarter

Unlocks at level 15

Mount a celestial horse for six seconds, removing all movement impairing effects and increasing movement speed by 65%

Holy Banner

Unlocks at level 38

Lay a Holy Banner that inspires nearby allies for 11.2 seconds and increases critical hit chance by 100%

Conjuration of Light

Unlocks at level 50

Calls down a beam of holy light that protects you and nearby allies from damage for three seconds

Best gems for Crusader

Tourmaline

Sapphire

Topaz

Best legendary gems for Crusader

Chained Death

Howler’s Call

Blessing of the Worthy

Sleeping Bile

Frozen Hearth

Unity Crystal

For normal gems, prioritise Tourmaline for a damage increase, Sapphire for armour penetration, and Topaz for resistance.

As for legendary gems, Chained Death is great early on and for this build specifically as it complements Spinning Shield by increasing your damage for every enemy you hit. Later on, Seeping Bile is an ideal addition, buffing your AoE and chain attacks with spreading poison procs, and Frozen Hearth should be brought along to give you some extra defence against ranged damage.

That’s how to create the best Crusader build in Diablo Immortal, if you’re still unsure of who to pick, check out our Diablo Immortal tier list to see how they’re currently ranking.