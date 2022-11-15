Diablo Immortal server merges could expand says “data” in Blizzard RPG

Diablo Immortal server merges could continue and get bigger according to “data” apparently found inside the Blizzard action RPG game, which outlines the next Diablo Immortal update following recent changes to legendary gems.

Across the North American regions, 24 Diablo Immortal servers have already been merged, with leaderboards, Immortal clans, and player usernames changing on various servers as a result. Designed to decrease waiting times, the Diablo Immortal update of November 8 also altered how legendary gems could be upgraded and sold, as well as introducing a new limited-time event.

Some Immortal clans were separated by the initial server merges and offered legendary crests by Blizzard by way of compensation. A new datamine of the action RPG, however, suggests further server merges could be on the way.

Reddit user DatamineARPG claims to have located data that indicates a new wave of Diablo Immortal server merges beginning November 23. Across three North American regions, 39 Diablo Immortal servers in total will allegedly be merged, with Europe, South America, and East Asia also receiving substantial merges. DatamineRPG also claims that the merges will be officially announced by Blizzard November 16.

North American servers will supposedly be merged in groups of three or four. We have provided a full list of the claimed NA merges below. You can find the rest of the list at DatamineARPG’s original post. Keep in mind these are only rumoured at this point:

Diablo Immortal server merges North America 1:

Helliquary, Silver Spire, Arcane Sanctuary, and The Curator

The Fallen, Risen Dead, Darkening of Tristram, and Greed

Lysander, Mask of Jeram, Arkaine’s Valor, and Treasure Goblin

The Last Vestige, Albrecht, and Doombringer

Diablo Immortal server merges North America 2:

Meshif, Ureh, and Eternal Conflict

High Heavens, Rat King, and Withermoth

The Soulstones, The Gidbinn, Cult of Damnation, and Black Abyss

Wailing Beast, Heart of the Oak, Crescent Moon, and Call to Arms

Diablo Immortal server merges North America 3:

Chains of Honor, Breath of the Dying, and Pandemonium

Burning Hells, End of Days, and Desolate Sands

The Triune, Dry Steppes, Amber Blades, and Star of Azkaranth

Merged or not, the best Diablo Immortal builds will keep you on top of your server. We can also help you get your hands on some Diablo Immortal legendary gems, or, if you’re unhappy with your new world, apply for a Diablo Immortal server transfer, and try to find a new posting.