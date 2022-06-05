Looking for some powerful Diablo Immortal builds to start experimenting with? Blizzard Entertainment’s mobile-focused action-RPG has arrived on PC and hardcore Diablo fans are already busily min-maxing their favourite classes to create unstoppable farming machines.

Between the six classes and innumerable legendary items and gems, there are lots of ways you can hone your heroes, whether you want to be brilliant at buffing teammates, mighty in melees, or specialists at taking down single targets. Despite having so many options at your disposal, the basics of making the best Diablo build are satisfyingly simple: you find a combination of abilities that you’re comfortable with, and then buff them with all the legendary loot you can find.

We have not included a build for every class in the RPG game, instead we’ve listed builds that are straightforward to play and relatively easy to grind for – hence why our Diablo Immortal Necromancer build isn’t here. And while we’ve listed the legendary items that are key to each build, you won’t find recommendations for legendary weapons unless they’re essential – most of the time you just need to look out for good rolls and effects that gel with your build.

Here are the best Diablo Immortal builds:

Spin to win Barbarian

Balanced Demon Hunter

Group PvE Crusader

Scorch Wizard

Spin to win Barbarian

Core skills

Lacerate

Hammer of the Ancients

Cleave

Sprint

Whirlwind

Legendary items

SpiritBreaker

Ydama’s Cyclone

Ferocious Gale

Swiftwing

Legendary gems

Trickshot Gem

Fervent Fang

The Hunger

Chained Death

Berserker’s Eye

Respite Stone

The Barbarian is one of the strongest solo classes in Diablo Immortal and boasts a ton of powerful AoE attacks that make it well suited to farming hordes of weaker enemies. As there are very few ranged and effect-based attacks in the Barbarian’s arsenal, this is also one of the easiest Diablo Immortal builds for newcomers to learn.

The only way to play this build is to get in the ghoulish, demonic faces of your enemies and set about dealing as much melee damage as possible. If you’re planning on diving into group activities later into your playthrough then the Barbarian can equip some very strong group buffs, too – so don’t feel like you’re putting yourself in a solo PvE corner with this build.

One problem you might face is survivability, particularly if you play solo. Lacerate will recharge your health with every third hit, extending your life in particularly hectic battles. You’ll also want to equip the Sprint skill, which buffs movement speed by 50% for 4.5 seconds and lets you travel through enemies to find an escape route – this is the ultimate ‘get out of jail’ skill. Used together, these skills can bring you back from the brink of death and whisk you away to safety.

When it comes to hurting hellspawn, you’ve got a few powerful skills. Hammer of the Ancients is a crowd control skill that smashes a massive spectral hammer down in front of you, resulting in a huge spike of damage followed by some less damaging aftershocks. Cleave, meanwhile, has a more forgiving cooldown of 9 seconds, and unleashes a wave of damage in front of you, inflicting bleed damage for 3 seconds – this stacks up to three times, making it one of the most deadly attacks in the game. Last but not least, you’ve got the evergreen ‘spin to win’ ability: Whirlwind. Activate this and you’ll start whirling around, creating a cyclone of steel and sanguine. This pairs beautifully with skills that buff your movement speed as your overall DPS will shoot up in the process; you might want to consider swapping out Hammer of the Ancients or Cleave for Wrath of the Berserker.

Your items are mostly geared towards buffing your main skills, while the gems we’ve picked will give you boosts to movement speed, damage, chain kills, and survivability.

Balanced Demon Hunter

Core skills

Crossbow shot

Multishot

Daring Swing

Vengeance

Rain of Vengeance

Legendary items

Vision of the Light

Hailstone Shoulders

Heart of Vengeance

Coff’s Unrelenting Fury

Legendary gems

Blood-soaked Jade

Power & Command

Berserker’s Eye

Sleeping Bile

Frozen Hearth

Caarsen’s Invigoration

This build keeps the Demon Hunter generally capable in every type of fight, whether that’s against crowds, single-target tanks, or even in group battles. You’ll use the Crossbow Shot and Multishot skills to dish out massive damage while moving – the former is handy against single targets while Multishot can tear through hordes. Rain of Vengeance is essential for clearing any priority targets off the screen, and it’s buffed by a few of the items and gems we’ve picked. Lastly, to help you evade and self-buff, we’ve included Daring Swing and Vengeance.

To play this build effectively you need to perfect the art of pulling crowds of enemies and timing your most powerful abilities so you’re able to take out dozens of demons in one go. Using Daring Swing and Vengeance in tandem gives you enough agility to aggro large groups and then slip away just as you drop Multishot and Rain of Vengeance. However, be careful with Daring Swing as it’s very easy to get snagged on a part of the level, and that’s often fatal when you’re being tailed by undead critters.

Equipping legendary gear like Vision of the Lost, Heart of Vengeance, Coff’s Unrelenting Fury will collectively increase the duration of your only self-buff so that you barely have to worry about timing each deployment. Meanwhile, you can enhance the Demon Hunter’s base strengths with damage and movement speed gems like Blood-soaked Jade and Caarsen’s Invigoration.

You can afford to swap out Vengeance for an AoE or damage ability like Spinning Chakram or Knife Trap if you’re playing in a group.

Group PvE Crusader

Core skills

Punish

Draw and Quarter

Conjuration of Light

Holy Banner

Spinning Shield

Legendary items

Arrowkeeper

Wind-Blessed Pauldrons

Justice Without Favor

Bladed Jambeau

Legendary gems

Chained Death

Howler’s Call

Blessing of the Worthy

Sleeping Bile

Frozen Hearth

Unity Crystal

This Crusader build is all about groups: that is, group buffs and grouping enemies together to drop big AoE attacks. Be warned though that this Crusader build is intended to be played in group PvE, so if you want to solo your way through the game then this is not the setup for you.

To do this you’ll be casting Holy Banner to give your team better crits. For damage, you’ll round up hordes with Draw and Quarter, before activating a buffed version of Conjuration of Light and hurling Spinning Shield into the crowd for plenty of AoE damage. Finally, Punish is your default for single-target attacks and comes with the benefit of buffing your blocking chance.

Legendary items in this build are mostly about changing abilities, rather than buffing them directly. Arrowkeeper, for example, lets you take Holy Banner on the move, which makes it much more viable. Justice Without Favor and Wind-Blessed Pauldrons transform Conjuration of Light into a long-lasting passive AoE that benefits the whole team. The legendary legs will remove your crowd control ability, so depending on how you want to play, you might want to just use a pair of rare legs with a good stat roll.

There’s not a great deal of strategy behind the legendary gems for this build. Only Chained Death, Howler’s Call, and Blessing of the Worthy feel important, but only for supplementing the Crusader’s key weaknesses: DPS and ranged damage.

Scorch Wizard

Core Skills

Magic Missile

Scorch

Arcane Wind

Lightning Nova

Teleport

Legendary Items

Phoenix Mantle

Memory of Xiaoyu

Galebringer’s Leggings

Ellora’s Fervor

Windshaper

The Siphon

Legendary gems

Everlasting Torment

Chained Death

Bloody Reach

Blood-soaked Jade

Phoenix Ashes

Blessing of the Worthy

Most of the pieces that make this speed-focused mage build tick are available from very early on in the Diablo Immortal leveling process. Magic Missile, Scorch, Arcane Wind, and Lightning Nova can all be in your arsenal when you reach level 3, and the last skill – Teleport – is a relatively early get at level 18.

However, the two most important aspects of this build are the legendary weapons: The Siphon and Windshaper. Your off-hand, The Siphon, boosts your movement speed following Lightning Nova, which indirectly buffs its potential damage and provides you with a secondary means of escape. The Windshaper, your main-hand, transforms Arcane Wind into a firestorm-triggering tornado, massively buffing the amount of damage your Scorch ability causes over time.

Playing this build is all about putting yourself in the best position so your spells hit as many enemies as possible. To do this, you need to cleverly combo Teleport and Lightning Nova so that the cone of magic does damage all the way through a pulled group of enemies. Your second combo creates a crowd control firestorm with Scorch and Arcane Wind, dealing tons of fire-based DPS in the process. It’s very simple but great for farming.

To maximise your Scorch damage you’ll want legendary items like Phoenix Mantle and Memory of Xiaoyu. Galebringer’s Leggings meanwhile, will buff Arcane Wind’s damage, and you can add Ellora’s Fervor to bring a fiery component to Lightning Nova. Tally that all up and you’ve got a lot of fire damage, so bolster this with gems that buff damage over time and AoE damage like Everlasting Torment and Chained Death.

Other important gems include Bloody Reach, which increases the damage you deal against distant targets, and Blood-soaked Jade as a general buff to damage and mobility. We suggest picking Blessing of the Worthy and Phoenix Ashes so you’ve got a little bit of clutch potential.

And there you have it, some of the best Diablo Immortal builds to start experimenting with. There are dozens of ways to tune each Diablo Immortal class, so if you’re not getting on with how we’ve set our heroes up you should swap in some of your favourite abilities and start tuning the rest of the build around them. If you’re just starting, check out our Diablo Immortal tier list for a rundown of the most powerful classes in the game.