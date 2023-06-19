Grab the highest-rated PC game ever for way too cheap

Disco Elysium is one of those unforgettable RPG games that don’t come along all that often. Lovers of murder mysteries, political intrigue, and revolutionary stories will find much to like, and it’s just so full of delightfully novel mechanics and now-iconic moments. If you have yet to play Disco Elysium yourself, there might be no better time than right now to check out one bumbling amnesiac detective’s adventure through the streets of Revachol, as this all-timer is now 75% off.

Our Disco Elysium review does an excellent job of covering what sets this RPG and its unique story apart. That said, you don’t just need to take our word for it, as Disco Elysium is the highest-rated PC game of all time over on review aggregator Metacritic. From cracking cold cases to taking on intense interrogations, it has every element a good detective story needs.

Disco Elysium is currently just $9.99 / £8.79, meaning that it’s sitting at a whopping 75% off. You can grab it here on GOG. Note that this deal is part of GOG’s summer sale, which is currently set to run until Monday, July 3. Considering that Disco Elysium is usually around $40, you’ll be knocking off a good 30 bucks if you grab it on sale. Honestly, it’s a real steal at this price.

Alternatively, you can grab a bundle including the game, a digital art book, soundtrack, and wallpapers. This one’s also 75% off, making it just $13.49 instead of the usual $53.98.

If Disco Elysium looks like it’s right up your alley, be sure to have a look through some of the other best indie games out there for a similarly unforgettable experience. You can also check out a few of our favorite upcoming PC games if you want to see what’s scheduled to arrive later this year, or you can browse through some of the greatest PC games of all time.