Grab Baldur’s Gate 3’s predecessor for half off during this Steam sale

Divinity Original Sin 2 is one of the greatest RPG games to ever bless my PC, and I fully believe that every Dungeons & Dragons fan should check it out. While it follows its own separate rule set unlike Baldur’s Gate 3, the game is an essential experience for any Larian Studios fan. Divinity Original Sin 2 walked so that Baldur’s Gate 3 could run, and nobody can change my mind about that. If you haven’t yet played the spiritual predecessor, you should grab it now while it’s massively discounted on Steam.

While our Baldur’s Gate 3 review details more on what we love about Larian Studios’ most recent game, you can’t fully understand the developer’s genius without playing its other DnD-style game. Divinity Original Sin 2 “raised the bar” for all RPGs, providing a tactical experience like no other at the time. From captivating companions to mind-boggling plot twists, it’s got it all.

You can grab Divinity Original Sin 2 on sale for $17.99 / £11.99. If you’d prefer owning the art books and soundtrack, too, you can opt for the Divine Edition for $23.99 / £16.39. For the full Divinity experience, you can get the Eternal Edition for $49.49 / £37.39. With it, you get multiple Divinity entries as well as the Divine Edition of Original Sin 2.

If you’re interested in taking advantage of that sweet discount, get the game while you can directly on Steam. For those who want to become a virtual God or torture themselves with seemingly impossible persuasion checks, now is the chance as Divinity Original Sin 2 is 60% off until Monday, September 11.

As someone who plays both Divinity Original Sin 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 regularly, I can safely confirm the former game is well worth it if you’ve enjoyed the latter. With Divinity Original Sin 3 on the way, there’s no better time than now to dip your toes into the fantastical story.

