Divinity Original Sin 3 is “definitely” coming after Baldur’s Gate 3

With Baldur’s Gate 3 agonizingly within touching distance now, the founder of developer Larian Studios says the team will definitely look to return to its defining universe in the future. The success of Divinity Original Sin saw Larian selected to build the much-anticipated Baldur’s Gate 3 after the popular reception to its outstanding RPG games, and Swen Vincke says he’d love to return to Larian’s self-created universe – but not for a while yet.

Larian’s Divinity series began back in 2002 with the release of Divine Divinity. However, it was really 2014’s Divinity Original Sin and its 2017 sequel, both of which were funded through crowdfunding platform Kickstarter, that raised the profile of Larian Studios dramatically. Speaking to IGN about the possibility of a follow-up to Divinity Original Sin 2, Vincke says, “It’s our own universe we built, so we’re definitely going to get back there at some point.”

With just how vast and deep its new game is, with the Baldur’s Gate 3 length said by Vincke himself to climb as high as 200 hours if you do absolutely everything, it’s been a rather intensive project for Larian Studios. The Baldur’s Gate 3 release date lands just shy of three years after the game first launched in early access, and Vincke notes that the team will definitely look to take some well-earned time off after its launch.

“We’ll first finish this one, and then take a break, because we will need to refresh ourselves creatively,” Vincke remarks. “You’re seeing 400 developers putting their heart and souls into this – you’re getting the best of them and their craft in this game. I can tell you, it’s quite a thing.” Don’t expect to hear anything on Divinity Original Sin 3 for some time, then.

Nevertheless, I’m certainly pleased to hear that the team at Larian is eager to return to its own universe – it’s been so cool seeing them take on the D&D mantle and developing all of its Baldur’s Gate 3 races, as well as crafting ominous, screen-commanding characters like the recently revealed Orin the Red, voiced by Maggie Robertson (of Lady Dimitrescu fame).

The Divinity games are what put Larian on the map, however, and with good reason – if you plow through all of the Baldur’s Gate 3 locations and quests and still want even more of that roleplaying goodness, I can’t recommend checking out the Divinity Original Sin games enough.

If you’re tempted, make sure to check out the best Divinity Original Sin 2 builds to get you started. Alternatively, roll for the best DnD games on PC and we guarantee a critical success every time.