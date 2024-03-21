Before Baldur’s Gate 3, developer Larian Studios made the Divinity series. Starting with Divine Divinity back in 2002, what began as a more Diablo style action RPG with CRPG elements inspired by the likes of BioWare’s Baldur’s Gate 2 would eventually become Divinity Original Sin, a turn-based RPG built on Larian’s own systems that proved so popular it inspired a sequel and ultimately led to the studio being chosen as the team that would be handed the Dungeons and Dragons license to bring us the long-awaited Baldur’s Gate 3. Now, you can experience the breakout game at a huge discount.

Whether or not Baldur’s Gate 3 was your first foray into the world of character-driven turn-based RPGs, you’ll immediately recognize the lineage in Divinity: Original Sin. Many of the core elements that make BG3 great come straight from here, including the deep character creation, the skill and spell interactions and combos in combat, its interactive party system and memorable characters, and the option to have a friend join you in a co-op playthrough where you’ll have to determine whether to agree or disagree on key decisions.

The combat allows you to turn things down to a story-first explorer mode or crank up the challenge to Larian’s signature hardcore honor mode, where you’ll have to make careful use of every tool at your disposal (and, yes, that most certainly includes excessive use of barrels where you can to set up devastating chain reactions). The story, meanwhile, gives you plenty of player choice in how to proceed and doesn’t require you to know anything about Larian’s prior games to get started.

This sale goes one better, too, as you’ll get the Enhanced Edition of Divinity: Original Sin. This includes thousands of additional enhancements over the base game, including 4K support, additional skills, spells, quests, and puzzles, the Source Hunter DLC, and the ability to play in local split-screen co-op as well as online.

Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition is 80% off via GOG until Thursday April 4, 2024. Expect to pay just $7.99 / £6.00 for your copy, which as always on GOG includes no DRM or online connection requirement, and offers full 30-day refunds. Simply click the link below to take advantage of the deal.

The other good news is that Larian Studios founder Swen Vincke says we can expect Divinity: Original Sin 3 to be made eventually: “It’s our own universe we built, so we’re definitely going to get back there at some point.” So you’ll likely be well rewarded for checking out the first two games now, and if you’re feeling that itch after BG3 then there’s no better option around to scratch it.

Alternatively, however, we’ve got even more of the best RPG games to play in 2024, along with more fantastic story games if you’re in the mood for a good yarn.

