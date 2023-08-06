Snag a 9 out of 10 Doom game in this FPS Steam sale

Modern FPS game classic Doom Eternal is dirt cheap in a Steam sale right now, making it the perfect time to pick up the id shooter. If you’re yet to play it or just want to own it on another platform, I cannot recommend Doom Eternal enough.

We gave the shooter a 9 out of 10 score in our Doom Eternal review from 2020, saying that “Id stumbles very occasionally in its ambition to expand on [Doom] 2016, but you won’t care when you’re enjoying the best combat in shooters. Pure, animalistic catharsis.”

Don’t just take our word for it, though, as the Doom Eternal Steam reviews, of which there are over 150,000 of them, sit at a very positive rating. While you can also get Doom Eternal cheap in the QuakeCon 2023 sale, that’s only for the Xbox storefront, so this is your opportunity to nab it on Steam if you haven’t already.

Doom Eternal is one of those games that if you haven’t played it, you sort of just have to. It’s bloody, it’s fast-paced, it’s smooth to control, and its arenas make killing demons feel unfairly satisfying (considering they destroyed Earth, we’ll call it even).

Much like the 1993 original, Doom Eternal is also lavishly over-the-top, with some heavenly and hellish creatures and level designs and weapons that offer truly brutal kills. All of this is clearly defined and deliberate though, and Mick Gordon’s phenomenal metal score makes cutting about a true joy.

You can get Doom Eternal for 75% off on Steam until Wednesday, August 16 which brings it down to $9.99 / £8.73, or you can get it as part of a PC Game Pass subscription instead.

