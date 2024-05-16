One of the greatest RPGs ever is currently free, but not for long

As someone who is helplessly in love with all things high fantasy, there are a few RPGs I class as my favorite videogames of all time. From the grassy fields of Fable’s Albion, to the sprawling plains of World of Warcraft’s Azeroth, there are myriad adventures that have shaped my life, but none more so than Dragon Age: Inquisition – which is currently free on the Epic Games Store.

With the Dragon Age: Dreadwolf release date currently shrouded in shadows, I’ve found myself playing its predecessor all over again. Do I romance Solas this time around, or continue my fruitless conquest of the RPG‘s resident sass queen, Vivienne? Every time I play Dragon Age: Inquisition, I fall in love with it even more.

You are the Inquisitor, the leader of the titular Inquisition. By some green-tinted twist of fate, you’ve fallen out of a hole in The Fade (the magical realm beyond the human plain) and straight into a Thedas that is being torn asunder. Political upheaval, demonic spirits, and, of course, the supposed Darkspawn leader Corypheus – it’s your job to stamp out corruption and bring peace to a shattered realm.

As aforementioned, the Dragon Age series is one of my absolute favorites – if not my favorite hands down. My online gametag (Morri) is inspired by the wonderful Morrigan (the woman in the image), who is a mainline companion in Dragon Age: Origins, and a supporting cast member in Inquisition. While Origins will always be my favorite, Inquisition was the game that released when I was actively playing videogames, so it’s one that’s perhaps closest to my heart.

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition is currently free on the Epic Games Store, and will be until Thursday May 23. The GoTY Edition comes with the game’s three DLC add-ons – Jaws of Hakkon, The Descent, and Trespasser – as well as a slew of different cosmetics (my personal favorite is the Avaar War Nug, he’s adorable). So go on, take it for a whirl – I can’t recommend it enough.

