Upcoming DnD-style RPG Dragonheir gets even more Dungeons and Dragons

Marvel Snap publisher Nuverse is fully embracing Dungeons and Dragons with its next big game, as Dragonheir: Silent Gods is putting the role-playing in RPG game by crossing over with DnD when it releases later this year.

When the Dragonheir: Silent Gods release date finally comes you can expect a myriad of post-launch content that unites the game’s multiversal setting with other series, with Dungeons and Dragons chief among them.

Dragonheir is already basically the videogame version of Dungeons and Dragons, as the isometric RPG that focuses on non-linear adventuring, character building and customisation, and even asks you to roll a 20-sided-die to see how well each decision plays out.

Errtu, a massive balor demon from Dungeons and Dragons, will come to Dragonheir as a foe while Drizzt Do’Urden, a drow ranger, will accompany you as you attempt to defeat Errtu. Matthew Mercer, a voice actor known for DMing many Critical Role campaigns while appearing in games like Overwatch 2 and Marvel’s Midnight Suns, will also come to Dragonheir as a voiced character as well. Nuverse isn’t just wearing its DnD inspiration on its sleeve anymore, now it’s going all in.

Check out the Dragonheir and Dungeons and Dragons collaboration in the official trailer below.

Dragonheir’s upcoming crossover with Dungeons and Dragons appears to be part of a much wider soft relaunch of the tabletop game and accompanying media, as a Minecraft Dungeons and Dragons DLC and the new DnD movie starring Chris Pine are just a few of the other ways the iconic game series is branching out to new audiences.

Set in the world of Adenthia, you’ll be thrust into a multiversal conflict and able to pick between four classes in Dragonheir: entertainer, mage, soldier, and thief, and like Diablo 2 and 3 you’ll be able to recruit allies along your journey with unique abilities and characteristics.

If you’re interested in learning more about Dragonheir the Steam page can fill you in and update you if you add it to your wishlist, with the game set to release in the second half of this year.

