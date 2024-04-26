Nvidia DLSS 3 and PC optimization missing from Dragon’s Dogma 2 update

A new Dragon’s Dogma 2 update has arrived, but if you’re hoping for PC performance optimizations or the arrival of Nvidia DLSS 3, we have some disappointing news. Neither is present in what is the fourth title update to arrive in just over a month, leaving us wondering when exactly we can expect some improvements.

While it doesn’t demand the best graphics card, players of Dragon’s Dogma 2, including myself, encountered really poor performance at launch, with a lack of general PC optimization seemingly to blame. We covered the best settings to use in-game for stable fps, but overall it left a lot to be desired.

This new update does include a line regarding “fixing some crashes and freezes in specific circumstances” but beyond this, there’s no sign of PC-specific changes to help create a more stable gameplay experience.

In addition to this, the absence of Nvidia DLSS 3 will continue to frustrate owners of GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards who are chasing the latest innovations in frame generation technology, especially when it was promised at launch.

AMD FSR 3 is already in the game, as are the required files for DLSS 3.5, but they are yet to be brought into action. Instead, the only way to use DLSS 3.5 right now is through a downloadable mod.

While Dragon’s Dogma 2 remains far from unplayable, it’s never a good sign to see a big release struggling with its PC performance. Post-launch optimizations are becoming more common, with Alan Wake 2 even dropping its system requirements following some positive changes.

For a game like Dragon’s Dogma 2, a super-stable 60 fps is all we’re chasing as opposed to crazy triple-figure numbers. Hopefully, Capcom can deliver this sooner rather than later in a future patch.

