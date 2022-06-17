Dread Delusion is a vibrant take on Elder Scrolls: Morrowind

Dread Delusion is a gorgeous fantasy game with a vibrantly coloured open world that feels inspired by classic RPG The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. James Wragg from developer Lovely Hellplace describes the game, which launched on Steam Early Access on June 15, as “a retro cosmic horror role-playing game, or perhaps just a swordy, jumpy romp through a world teeming with interesting characters and terrifying monsters.”

Dread Delusion’s eye-catching retro 3D design is reminiscent of late 90s visuals, even featuring the gentle graphical wobble associated with the likes of the first PlayStation’s graphics. Most immediately noticeable is the bold pink and purple hues of the skyline and the giant, shimmering blood moon. The game features a handcrafted open world comprised of floating islands above a broken planet whose surface “seethes with an undead curse.”

As you take on the game’s quests or simply explore the world for yourself, you will encounter plenty of threats. However, Lovely Hellplace notes that combat is “never the only option” and that “a keen mind or charming wit can prove just as useful as a sword,” so we’re hopeful for plenty of non-violent solutions to encounters.

Currently, the game features two main continents to explore – the Isle of Halloshire and the Isle of the Endless Realm – with another two planned to arrive soon. The RPG game’s stats and leveling systems are already present, as are basic iterations of the smithing and alchemy systems to upgrade your gear and craft a variety of spells and potions.

You can check out the game’s early access launch trailer below:

Dread Delusion is available now on Steam Early Access. If you fancy digging even deeper into the history of Elder Scrolls, a Daggerfall remake is free on GOG. Keep an eye on our Elder Scrolls 6 release date article for the latest updates on the future of the series. We’ve also compiled the best open-world games on PC, if you feel like even more virtual world exploration in the meantime.