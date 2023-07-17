Disney Dreamlight Valley gives us its first taste of multiplayer

Disney Dreamlight Valley has kept me occupied since its early access release last year, and the simulation game isn’t showing any signs of slowing down its output of new content. A big update is headed to Dreamlight Valley this month, and it’s bringing a little bit of everything with it, from a new character to new gameplay. The DreamSnaps update will add Vanellope from Wreck-It Ralph to the game along with what is essentially Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first multiplayer feature.

The most important addition coming with the Dreamlight Valley update is arguably that of Vanellope, a character long-awaited by many of us. With Vanellope comes a variety of new quests and items related to her as well as Wreck-It Ralph. Aside from the new character, a big gameplay feature known as DreamSnaps is coming. With DreamSnaps, you can compete against other players globally in weekly photo challenges. Thus far, DreamSnaps is the first in-game feature to make use of multiplayer mechanics.

Other adjustments and more general bug fixes are set to drop with DreamSnaps, and you can check out our round-up of the Dreamlight Valley update highlights below. The patch will be available on Wednesday, July 19, and it will automatically download for free once you go online.

Disney Dreamlight Valley patch notes – DreamSnaps update – Wednesday, July 19, 2023

New content and improvements

Flex your creativity and compete in weekly, community-wide photo challenges with DreamSnaps Each week, earn a variety of prizes for participating, including Moonstones, furniture, and clothing items Touch of Magic Clothing and Furniture is not compatible with DreamSnaps and cannot be included in submissions to keep the feature a fun environment for all players

Vanellope loads into the Valley, bringing with her some sweet new Friendship Quests and items to earn

The energy drain when hovering has been reduced by 80%

The inventory of Scrooge McDuck’s Store has received a slight rebalance to reduce the chance of duplicates appearing This is a small, preliminary tweak as the topic is further investigated for changes that could be made in future updates



Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that caused certain bordered paths to display with flipped borders when placed

Fixed an issue in which certain item visuals and names did not match in Scrooge McDuck’s Store

Fixed an issue in which players were unable to hang out with Fairy Godmother

“The Remembered” quest: Fixed an issue in which players were unable to find The Forgotten after experiencing a game crash

“Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Oops” quest: Fixed an issue that prevented players from giving the gathered materials to Fairy Godmother

“Hakuna Matata” quest: Fixed an issue that caused the Relaxing Oasis to disappear

“Sprouting a Story” quest: Fixed an issue that prevented progression in this quest if the Story Book was given to WALL·E in the Dazzle Beach or Glade of Trust biomes

“An Important Night at the Restaurant” quest: Fixed an issue that prevented the player from interacting with the Service Hatch

Fixed an issue in which Switch players would occasionally encounter a soft lock when attempting to exit Edit Mode after editing their Valley for an extended period of time

Fixed an issue in which Rapunzel’s Summer Sundrop Gown and the Swan-Feather Pearl Necklace would appear in the Touch of Magic tool Please note, any custom designs made using these two items will be removed

Fixed an issue in which players were unable to track Quests from the Menu

Fixed an issue that prevented the player from changing their Avatar’s pose in Photo Mode when welcoming a new character to the Valley.

Fixed an issue in which the wrong input is displayed on-screen during the fishing minigame

Various localization fixes

Various visual and sound fixes

Various additional bug fixes, optimizations, and performance stability improvements

For a more in-depth look at all of the changes coming with Disney Dreamlight Valley’s DreamSnap update, you can take a look at the game’s official patch notes on the website here.

If you love Disney Dreamlight Valley and want something similar to play, be sure to check out our round-up of the best life games. You can also browse through a few of our favorite sandbox games if you want a new creative outlet to play through.