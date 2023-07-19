How to unlock Vanellope in Dreamlight Valley

How do you unlock Vanellope in Dreamlight Valley? The sweet speed machine has arrived in the valley as part of the DreamSnaps update, and brings a whole host of new friendship quests – as well as the new photo competition.

The latest Dreamlight Valley update sees the cute Wreck it Ralph princess race into the valley – well, the Dream Castle. And no, she’s not part of a new Dreamlight Valley realm. Upon venturing into the Disney game now, you might notice that more floors of the castle are unlocked, but there’s no new door to open. However, this reveal does hold the secret to finding the newest addition to the cast of Dreamlight Valley characters. We’ve glitched into our own valley to try and find the adorable new resident, so read on to find out what we discovered.

How to find Vanellope in Dreamlight Valley

To get Vanellope in Dreamlight Valley, you must speak with Scrooge McDuck. This will start the ‘Haunting of Dreamlight Valley’ story quest. You’ll find Vanellope glitching somewhere in the Dream Castle.

From here, you are introduced to Dreamlight Valley DreamSnaps, a sort of multiplayer feature in which you must put your photography skills to the test against other Dreamlight Valley players. Take a snap worthy of welcoming the glitch to the valley, and you might be able to stop her troublesome glitching. If you’re struggling here, you must submit your snap to DreamSnaps in order to continue the quest, just taking the photo doesn’t work.

Now you know how to find Vanellope in Dreamlight Valley, you can start her friendship quests and get her sickly sweet house built in whichever biome you choose.