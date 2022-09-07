How to get the Disney Dreamlight Valley Ratatouille recipe

Finding the Disney Dreamlight Valley ratatouille recipe comes once you’ve released the Castle from some powerful Night Thorns, allowing you to start inviting more Dreamlight Valley characters home. One of the characters in this Disney game is Remy, the friendly rat chef. To entice him to the Valley, you’ll need to prove your mettle as a chef and cook his famous dish, ratatouille – without a recipe.

Once you unlock the door to Remy’s realm, you’ll find yourself in La Ratatouille, Remy’s Parisian bistro. During the quest “An Important Night at the Restaurant”, it will be bustling with customers, among them a fussy critic. Remy will ask for your help washing dishes and cooking some simpler recipes before he can trust you with his ratatouille on this busy night. However, Remy won’t tell you exactly what you need for the ratatouille, and you’ll need to figure it out from ingredients around the kitchen.

Ratatouille recipe ingredients

All Remy will tell you before you start making his ratatouille is that it is made with “Tomatoes, three different Cooked Vegetables, and a Spice”, but he won’t give you the recipe. Looking around his kitchen, you can find everything from milk and eggs to garlic and fish, so you’ll need to choose your ingredients carefully. The wrong vegetable combination could result in the Grilled Vegetables dish, while adding meat or fish will serve up something entirely wrong. To perfect the ratatouille recipe, you’ll need:

Tomato

Eggplant

Zucchini

Onion

Any “spice”

A “spice” in Dreamlight Valley can be any herb, for example oregano or basil, but the other ingredients need to be exact so you don’t end up with the wrong dish.

Place all five ingredients together on Remy’s stove, and you’ll create a five-star meal perfect for pleasing the critic. What’s more, you’ll unlock the ratatouille recipe in your collection, so you can make it again for Valley residents whenever you need.

Razer BlackShark V2 ProRazer$180VIEWNetwork N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Now you know how to perfectly rustle up Remy’s Ratatouille, you’ll be able to invite him to stay, open Chez Remy for business and cook all kinds of recipes for your friends, including Dreamlight Valley crudités for a special picnic. When you’ve picked up too many ingredients to carry around, you can always upgrade your house to store more food.