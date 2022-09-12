All Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes and how to cook them

There is a huge list of Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes to cook up in the peaceful life sim, making use of the vast range of ingredients on offer. Cooking up a nutritious meal can provide additional stamina, save inventory space, increase the value of produce, and help towards your Dreamlight total, so it’s a worthwhile activity to participate in.

There are over 160 Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes, so it would take a long time to figure them all out alone. Some can be obtained from completing quests, such as Remy’s ratatouille recipe and Minnie’s picnic favourites: crudites and fish sandwiches. Others can be unlocked by trying different ingredients together. Make sure you endeavour to unlock them all, because any recipe can pop up as one of the favourite things of the day for any of the Dreamlight Valley characters, which increases friendship faster when gifted. You can also serve recipes in Remy’s restaurant for Dreamlight challenges. If there’s one in particular you need, they’re all listed below, alongside how to cook them and the different ingredients to look out for around the valley.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes

When you’re not rustling something up for a specific challenge or gift, one of the most important things to bear in mind when cooking Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes is that they vary in use. When making them to increase your own energy levels, you’re better off cooking four or even five-star recipes for the biggest energy boost. These will also sell for more money at Goofy’s stalls. However, they also require more ingredients, some of which you might have to purchase to begin with, so weigh up the best options for your current needs – and the ingredients available to you.

Food groups and ingredients

The first thing you need to know before looking at the recipes listed below is which ingredients are included in certain food groups. For example, you might see a recipe in which you can include “any sweet”, so you need to know what this includes. This doesn’t quite match up with the list in-game, either. In the in-game ingredient collection list, for example, vanilla is listed under spices and herbs, while sugarcane is listed under grains. In recipes, however, both are considered a sweet. Anything not included below is a separate entity, for example despite being dairy, cheese cannot replace milk in a recipe.

Vegetables: Asparagus, bell pepper, carrot, corn, cucumber, eggplant, leek, lettuce, okra, onion, potato, pumpkin, spinach, tomato, zucchini

Fruit: Apple, banana, blueberry, cherry, coconut, gooseberry, lemon, raspberry

Sweet: Cocoa bean, sugarcane, vanilla

Dairy: Butter, milk

Dairy: Butter, milk
Shellfish: Clam, crab, lobster, oyster, scallop, shrimp

Clam, crab, lobster, oyster, scallop, shrimp Fish: Anglerfish, bass, bream, carp, catfish, cod, fugu, herring, kingfish, lancetfish, perch, pike, rainbow trout, salmon, sole, squid, swordfish, tilapia, tuna, walleye, white sturgeon

Anglerfish, bass, bream, carp, catfish, cod, fugu, herring, kingfish, lancetfish, perch, pike, rainbow trout, salmon, sole, squid, swordfish, tilapia, tuna, walleye, white sturgeon Spice: Basil, garlic, ginger, mushroom, oregano

Basil, garlic, ginger, mushroom, oregano Grains: Canola, rice, soya, wheat

Appetisers

One-star recipes

Cheese Platter: Cheese

Cheese Crackers: Any grain

Any grain Crudites: Carrot, zucchini, bell pepper, or cucumber

Carrot, zucchini, bell pepper, or cucumber Grilled Vegetables: Corn, eggplant, seaweed, or corn

Corn, eggplant, seaweed, or corn Hard-Boiled Eggs: Egg

Egg Okra Soup: Okra

Okra Puree: Potato

Potato Salad: Lettuce

Lettuce Seafood Appetizer: Any shellfish

Any shellfish Tomato Soup: Tomato

Two-star recipes

French Fries: Canola, potato

Canola, potato Green Salad: Any vegetable, lettuce

Any vegetable, lettuce Marinated Herring: Onion, herring

Onion, herring Oyster Platter: Oyster, lemon

Oyster, lemon Roasted Asparagus: Asparagus, canola

Asparagus, canola Sauteed Mushrooms: Mushroom, butter

Mushroom, butter Seafood Platter: Two of any shellfish

Two of any shellfish Pasta: Wheat, tomato

Wheat, tomato Peanut Butter Sandwich: Peanut, wheat

Peanut, wheat Porridge: Milk, wheat

Milk, wheat Vegetable Soup: Two of any vegetable

Three-star recipes

Bell Pepper Puffs: Bell pepper, egg, cheese

Bell pepper, egg, cheese Chili Pepper Puffs: Chili pepper, egg, cheese

Chili pepper, egg, cheese Eggplant Puffs: Eggplant, egg, cheese

Eggplant, egg, cheese Grilled Veggie Platter: Three of any vegetable

Three of any vegetable Onion Puffs: Onion, egg, cheese

Onion, egg, cheese Pizza: Tomato, cheese, wheat

Tomato, cheese, wheat Porridge with Fruits: Any fruit, milk, wheat

Any fruit, milk, wheat Potato Puffs: Potato, egg, cheese

Potato, egg, cheese Pottage: Potato, any spice, any vegetable

Potato, any spice, any vegetable Pumpkin Puffs: Pumpkin, egg, cheese

Pumpkin, egg, cheese Zucchini Puffs: Zucchini, egg, cheese

Four-star recipes

Creamy Soup: Potato, any vegetable, milk, any spice

Potato, any vegetable, milk, any spice Gazpacho: Cucumber, tomato, onion, any spice

Cucumber, tomato, onion, any spice Pickled Herring: Herring, lemon, onion, any spice

Herring, lemon, onion, any spice Souffle: Cheese, egg, milk butter

Cheese, egg, milk butter Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon: White sturgeon, basil, butter, lemon

White sturgeon, basil, butter, lemon Pumpkin Soup: Pumpkin, ginger, milk, any vegetable

Five-star recipes

Arendellian Pickled Herring: Herring, garlic, lemon, onion, any spice

Herring, garlic, lemon, onion, any spice Large Seafood Platter: Four of any shellfish, lemon

Four of any shellfish, lemon Potato Leek Soup: Potato, leek, milk, mushroom, onion

Entrees

One-star recipes

Grilled Fish: Any fish

Any fish Hors d’Oeuvres: Any spice

Any spice Leek Soup: Leek

Two-star recipes

Baked Carp: Carp, butter

Carp, butter Crispy Baked Cod: Cod, wheat

Cod, wheat Fish Sandwiches: Any fish (except cod), wheat

Any fish (except cod), wheat Grilled Fish Entree: Any fish, any vegetable

Any fish, any vegetable Sake Sushi: Salmon, rice

Salmon, rice Savory Fish: Any fish, lemon

Any fish, lemon Scrambled Egg: Egg

Egg Seafood Salad: Any shellfish, lettuce

Any shellfish, lettuce Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish: Anglerfish, peanuts

Anglerfish, peanuts Sushi: Any fish (except salmon), rice

Any fish (except salmon), rice Tamagoyaki: Egg, sugarcane

Egg, sugarcane Tasty Veggies: Any vegetable, any spice

Three-star recipes

Apple Cider Glazed Salmon: Apple, salmon, sugarcane

Apple, salmon, sugarcane Carp Salad: Carp, lettuce, lemon

Carp, lettuce, lemon Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod: Cod, cheese, wheat

Cod, cheese, wheat Fish Pie: Any fish, butter, wheat

Any fish, butter, wheat Fish Risotto: Any fish, butter, rice

Any fish, butter, rice Fish Salad: Any fish, lemon, lettuce

Any fish, lemon, lettuce Fish Soup: Any fish, milk, any vegetable

Any fish, milk, any vegetable Fish Steak: Any fish, basil, tomato

Any fish, basil, tomato Fugu Sushi: Fugu, rice, seaweed

Fugu, rice, seaweed Hearty Salad: Lettuce, two of any vegetable

Lettuce, two of any vegetable Kappa Maki: Cucumber, seaweed, rice

Cucumber, seaweed, rice Kronk’s Spinach Puffs: Canola, cheese, spinach

Canola, cheese, spinach Lemon Garlic Swordfish: Swordfish, garlic, lemon

Swordfish, garlic, lemon Maki: Any fish, seaweed, rice

Any fish, seaweed, rice Omelet: Egg, cheese, milk

Egg, cheese, milk Pan-Seared Bass & Vegetables: Bass, two of any vegetable

Bass, two of any vegetable Pan-Seared Tilapia & Vegetables: Tilapia, two of any vegetable

Tilapia, two of any vegetable Sake Maki: Rice, salmon, seaweed

Rice, salmon, seaweed Seafood Pasta: Any shellfish, milk, wheat

Any shellfish, milk, wheat Seafood Pie: Any shellfish, butter, wheat

Any shellfish, butter, wheat Seafood Soup: Any shellfish, two of any vegetable

Any shellfish, two of any vegetable Seared Rainbow Trout: Rainbow trout, tomato, onion

Rainbow trout, tomato, onion Simple Fried Perch: Perch, butter, wheat

Perch, butter, wheat Spaghetti Arrabbiata: Chili pepper, tomato, wheat

Chili pepper, tomato, wheat Spicy Baked Bream: Bream, butter, chili pepper

Bream, butter, chili pepper Steamed Fugu: Fugu, garlic, ginger

Fugu, garlic, ginger Sweet & Sour Kingfish Steak: Kingfish, lemon, sugarcane

Kingfish, lemon, sugarcane Vegetarian Stew: Carrot, onion, potato

Carrot, onion, potato Veggie Pasta: Any vegetable, tomato, wheat

Any vegetable, tomato, wheat Veggie Pie: Any vegetable, butter, wheat

Four-star recipes

Basil Omelet: Basil, cheese, egg, milk

Basil, cheese, egg, milk Chowder: Any shellfish, any vegetable, milk, potato

Any shellfish, any vegetable, milk, potato Creamy Garlic Scallops: Scallops, butter, garlic, lemon

Scallops, butter, garlic, lemon Fish ‘n’ Chips: Any fish, canola, potato, wheat

Any fish, canola, potato, wheat Fish Pasta: Any fish, garlic, milk, wheat

Any fish, garlic, milk, wheat Fish Tacos: Any fish, cheese, chili pepper, corn

Any fish, cheese, chili pepper, corn Magura Sushi: Tuna, ginger, rice, seaweed

Tuna, ginger, rice, seaweed Margherita Pizza: Cheese, tomato, any spice, wheat

Cheese, tomato, any spice, wheat Mushroom Pizza: Mushroom, cheese, tomato, wheat

Mushroom, cheese, tomato, wheat Sole Meuniere: Sole, butter, lemon, wheat

Sole, butter, lemon, wheat Tasty Salad: Cucumber, lettuce, any vegetable, any spice

Cucumber, lettuce, any vegetable, any spice Tekka Maki: Tuna, rice, seaweed, soya

Tuna, rice, seaweed, soya Vegetarian Pizza: Two of any vegetable, cheese, tomato, wheat

Two of any vegetable, cheese, tomato, wheat Vegetarian Taco: Any vegetable, cheese, chili pepper, corn

Any vegetable, cheese, chili pepper, corn Veggie Casserole: Two of any vegetable, cheese, any spice

Two of any vegetable, cheese, any spice Veggie Skewers: Bell pepper, mushroom, onion, zucchini

Five-star recipes

Bouillabaisse: Shrimp, any two shellfish, tomato, any vegetable

Shrimp, any two shellfish, tomato, any vegetable Fish Creole: Any fish, any vegetable, garlic, rice

Any fish, any vegetable, garlic, rice Greek Pizza: Cheese, onion, tomato, wheat, any spice

Cheese, onion, tomato, wheat, any spice Gumbo: Chili pepper, okra, onion, shrimp, tomato

Chili pepper, okra, onion, shrimp, tomato Lancetfish Paella: Lancetfish, shrimp, any shellfish, rice, tomato

Lancetfish, shrimp, any shellfish, rice, tomato Lobster Roll: Lobster, butter, garlic, lemon, wheat

Lobster, butter, garlic, lemon, wheat Mediterranean Salad: Cucumber, lettuce, tomato, onion, any spice

Cucumber, lettuce, tomato, onion, any spice Mushu’s Congee: Egg, garlic, ginger, mushroom, rice

Egg, garlic, ginger, mushroom, rice Pan-fried Angler Fish: Anglerfish, potato, tomato, zucchini

Anglerfish, potato, tomato, zucchini Ranch Salad: Bell pepper, corn, lettuce, onion, tomato

Bell pepper, corn, lettuce, onion, tomato Ratatouille: Eggplant, onion, tomato, zucchini, any spice

Eggplant, onion, tomato, zucchini, any spice Teriyaki Salmon: Salmon, ginger, rice, soya, sugarcane

Salmon, ginger, rice, soya, sugarcane Tuna Burger: Tuna, any vegetable, lemon, onion, wheat

We’ve been unable to catch a Walleye, so we’ll update the final recipe – Walleye en Papillote – when we have it, though it will likely be some combination of walleye, lemon and herbs.

Desserts

One-star recipes

Candy: Any sweet

Any sweet Fruit Salad: Any fruit

Any fruit Plain Snow Cones: Slush Ice

Slush Ice Shake: Butter or milk

Two-star recipes

Caramel Apples: Apple, sugarcane

Apple, sugarcane Fruit Sorbet: Slush ice, any fruit (except lemon)

Slush ice, any fruit (except lemon) Lemon Sorbet: Slush ice, lemon

Slush ice, lemon Mint Candy: Mint, sugarcane

Mint, sugarcane Mint Sorbet: Slush ice, mint

Slush ice, mint Sweet Slush: Slush ice, any sweet (except sugarcane)

Three-star recipes

“My Hero” Cookie: Butter, wheat, any sweet

Butter, wheat, any sweet Apple Pie: Apple, butter, wheat

Apple, butter, wheat Apple Sorbet: Apple, slush ice, sugarcane

Apple, slush ice, sugarcane Banana Pie: Banana, butter, wheat

Banana, butter, wheat Berry Salad: Blueberry, gooseberry, raspberry

Blueberry, gooseberry, raspberry Biscuits: Butter, sugarcane, wheat

Butter, sugarcane, wheat Blueberry Pie: Blueberry, butter, wheat

Blueberry, butter, wheat Cherry Pie: Cherry, butter, wheat

Cherry, butter, wheat Gray Stuff: Any dairy or eggs, cocoa, sugarcane

Any dairy or eggs, cocoa, sugarcane Ice Cream: Milk, slush ice, sugarcane

Milk, slush ice, sugarcane Pawpsicle: Slush ice, sugarcane, any fruit (except apple, or lemon)

Slush ice, sugarcane, any fruit (except apple, or lemon) Red Fruit Pie: Raspberry, butter, wheat

Raspberry, butter, wheat Snow White’s Gooseberry Pie: Gooseberry, butter, wheat

Gooseberry, butter, wheat Sour Snow Cones: Lemon, slush ice, sugarcane

Four-star recipes

Banana Ice Cream: Banana, milk, slush ice, sugarcane

Banana, milk, slush ice, sugarcane Beignets: Canola, egg, sugarcane, wheat

Canola, egg, sugarcane, wheat Carrot Cake: Carrot, egg, sugarcane, wheat

Carrot, egg, sugarcane, wheat Cheesecake: Cheese, sugarcane, wheat, any fruit

Cheese, sugarcane, wheat, any fruit Chocolate Chip Cookies: Cocoa bean, butter, sugarcane, wheat

Cocoa bean, butter, sugarcane, wheat Chocolate Ice Cream: Cocoa bean, butter, sugarcane, wheat

Cocoa bean, butter, sugarcane, wheat Chocolate Waffles: Cocoa bean, egg, milk, wheat

Cocoa bean, egg, milk, wheat Coconut Cake: Coconut, egg, sugarcane, wheat

Coconut, egg, sugarcane, wheat Coconut Ice Cream: Coconut, milk, slush ice, sugarcane

Coconut, milk, slush ice, sugarcane Crepe: Egg, milk, vanilla, wheat

Egg, milk, vanilla, wheat Jam Waffles: Any fruit, egg, milk, wheat

Any fruit, egg, milk, wheat Meringue Pie: Butter, egg, lemon, wheat

Butter, egg, lemon, wheat Mint Chocolate: Butter, cocoa bean, milk, sugarcane

Butter, cocoa bean, milk, sugarcane Peanut Butter Waffles: Peanut, egg, milk, wheat

Peanut, egg, milk, wheat Red Fruit Sorbet: Gooseberry, raspberry, slush ice, sugarcane

Gooseberry, raspberry, slush ice, sugarcane Tropical Pop: Coconut, any fruit, slush ice, sugarcane

Coconut, any fruit, slush ice, sugarcane Vanilla Ice Cream: Milk, slush ice, sugarcane, vanilla

Milk, slush ice, sugarcane, vanilla Waffles: Egg, milk, wheat, any sweet

Egg, milk, wheat, any sweet Wonderland Cookies: Butter, sugarcane, vanilla, wheat

Five-star recipes

Aurora’s Cake: Egg, milk, raspberry, sugarcane, wheat

Egg, milk, raspberry, sugarcane, wheat Banana Split: Banana, milk, sugarcane, slush ice, any sweet

Banana, milk, sugarcane, slush ice, any sweet Birthday Cake: Butter, cocoa bean, egg, sugarcane, wheat

Butter, cocoa bean, egg, sugarcane, wheat Pastry Cream and Fruits: Three of any fruit, milk, sugarcane

Three of any fruit, milk, sugarcane Wedding Cake: Butter, egg, sugarcane, vanilla, wheat

How to cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cooking in Disney Dreamlight Valley is remarkably simple, especially with all the above recipes at your disposal. All you need is a stove, some coal, and the required ingredients – you don’t even need to have unlocked the recipe.

There are actually a few stoves available to you in order to cook up your Dreamlight Valley recipes. As well as receiving one in your house in an early quest, you can use the stoves in Remy’s restaurant, characters’ houses, the Elephant Graveyard in Sunlit Plateau, and any realms with a stove.

At the stove, simply drag and drop the ingredients from your inventory into the pot, and the fuel will be added automatically, even if it’s in your home inventory. You can also autofill any recipes you’ve already unlocked by selecting the recipe from the list and clicking autofill – just as long as you have all the ingredients on your person.

Now you have all the instructions for cooking in the Disney game, and every Dreamlight Valley recipe available, start gathering all the ingredients you need. You’ll no doubt need increased storage for this, so you should upgrade your house while you’re at it.