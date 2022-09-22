Where to find the secret door in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Wondering where to find the Dreamlight Valley secret door Mickey keeps referring to? Upon befriending Mickey up to Friendship level ten in the simulation game, the Secret Door quest becomes available. The famous mouse can remember a riddle about a secret door, but he doesn’t know how to open it – and that’s where you come in.

As we’ve come to establish in the wholesome Disney game, you seem to be the only one powerful enough to do anything, and that includes finding and opening the secret door. With nothing but a riddle and a memory at hand, you’ll need to gather the right materials to help Mickey find his secret room, where lots of treasures await you.

Where is the secret door?

Once your friendship with Mickey reaches level ten, he gives you a Magical Chest containing a memory. This memory reminds him about a secret door and a riddle: “Turrets and towers you will behold. Within: a door for things new and old.”

“Turrets and towers” refers, of course, to the Dream Castle, the home of a bunch of not-so-secret doors leading to other Dreamlight Valley characters. Until you reach this quest, though, a certain area within the castle may have passed you by, just to the right of the staircase. Navigate your way through the potted plants, and you’ll see an oddly out-of-place curtain – the very curtain from the memory. Apparently it’s a heavy curtain, because only your magic can move it to reveal the secret door.

How to open the secret door

Mickey’s final early-access quest is not that simple though. Once you’ve revealed the door, you still need to unlock it. As Mickey’s memory starts to return, he’ll recall the rest of the riddle: “Turrets and towers you will behold. Within: a door for things new and old. It needs no key you’ve ever known. To open this door, find matching stones.”

To open the door then, just like in the Mystical Cave quest, you need to gather four specific gems. The hint to which gems you need lies in the memory you unlocked earlier, but if you’re struggling to work it out from that, the stones needed to gain access to the Dreamlight Valley secret door are:

Aquamarine

Citrine

Garnet

Tourmaline

Some of these gems are harder to find than others, and they all require you to have unlocked specific biomes. Aquamarine is the blue gem which can be located in Dazzle Beach and the Forest of Valor, while Citrine, a yellow-orange gem, is found in Sunlit Plateau and the Glade of Trust. Red Garnets can be mined in Peaceful Meadow and the Plaza, and Tourmaline is the pink gem found in Sunlit Plateau or Frosted Heights. Once you have one of each, return to the door and interact with it to place the gems in the door.

Secret door rewards and the secret-secret room

There is plenty of loot waiting for you on the other side of the door to reward you for your efforts. The main one you want to keep an eye out for, though, is a Conspicuous Book – a deep blue book found on the floor of the secret room. Pick this up and interact with the bookshelf on the back wall to open yet another secret room, with even more loot inside.

Now you know how to unlock Mickey’s secret door in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can complete his available quests – for now. As the mouse teases at the end of the quest, there are more adventures to come. In fact, we already know that Toy Story and Lion King expansions are on the way. While you wait for further updates, make sure you’ve befriended all the available Dreamlight Valley critters and unlocked them as companions.