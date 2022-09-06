Disney Dreamlight Valley Mystical Cave riddles and solutions

Wondering how to solve the Disney Dreamlight Valley Mystical Cave riddles on Dazzle Beach? Disney’s life sim follows in the footsteps of Animal Crossing, Stardew Valley and other farming sims by asking you to gather materials, build, and craft. However, the Disney game also requires you to channel trust, friendship, power, and other traits as you unlock new areas and meet new friends. In order to locate the Power Orb and free Ursula from a cursed cavern, you must solve three puzzles and reach the bottom of the beach’s Mystical Cave.

Among your very first challenges in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Merlin will help you unlock Dazzle Beach. Having gained access to the beach, your first stop is a small cursed cave in which Ursula is trapped. The Sea Witch tells you about the Mystical Cave, which is hiding the Power Orb needed to rebuild the beach’s pillar and free Ursula from the dark magic.

How to solve all Dreamlight Valley Mystical Cave riddles

As you descend the cave, you’ll come across a series of locked doors with statues around. In the middle of each set of statues is a riddle. You must find the correct items to give to the statues, in order to unlock the next door. Here are all of the riddles and what you need to do to complete them:

Mystical Cave gem riddle

“Provide the gem that matches best to continue on your hero’s quest.”

All you need to do here is give a gem to each of the stone statues, making sure the colour of the gemstone correctly matches that on the statue’s chest. With one green, one blue, and one red statue, you need to collect a Peridot, Aquamarine, and Garnet, respectively.

These gems appear in rock formations in walls around the Valley, which can be broken using your magic pickaxe. Some will be obvious, as you’ll be able to see the coloured gem in the rock itself, but don’t let this fool you – gems can drop from any of these large rock deposits, so be sure to break them all. The specific locations you’ll need for these three, though, are:

Peridot – Dazzle Beach or Peaceful Meadow.

– Dazzle Beach or Peaceful Meadow. Aquamarine – Dazzle Beach.

– Dazzle Beach. Garnet – Peaceful Meadow or The Plaza.

Once you have one of each gem, return to the Mystical Cave and offer the correct one to each statue, and you can continue your path to the next puzzle.

Mystical Cave crop riddle

“Discover the right crops to grow, to continue on below. One is underground, the other gold and brown. What remains is red and round.”

Descend further into the cave and you’ll find another riddle. This is slightly more complex than the first, as you need to decipher and find the correct seeds, plant them, and wait for them to grow before the door will open. The seeds you need are:

“Underground” – Carrot

– Carrot “Gold and Brown” – Wheat

– Wheat “Red and round” – Tomato

You should have plenty of carrot seeds, as they can be obtained from destroying Night Thorns, but all three can be purchased from Goofy at one of his stands. You need to complete some of Scrooge McDuck’s quests to open Goofy’s stands, and carrot and wheat seeds can both be purchased from his Peaceful Meadow stall. If you are struggling to find tomato seeds, it might be because you need to unlock Goofy’s stand on Dazzle Beach first. You may even need to upgrade it a couple of times before tomato seeds are available to buy.

When you have all three seed types, head back into the Mystical Cave, plant the seeds in front of the stone statues in any order, water them, and wait for them to grow. You must wait 25 minutes before the tomatoes are fully grown, but as soon as they are, the next door will open.

Mystical Cave cooking riddle

“The final riddle, let it be known: To cook and eat what you have grown.”

The third and final Mystical Cave riddle is much shorter, and far less complex. You essentially just have to cook the three crops from before. Unless you have spares to hand, simply harvest your crops from the previous area to ensure you have the ingredients you need. There is a stove in the cave, so you can go ahead and simply place the carrot, wheat and tomato in the pot, along with a piece of coal ore. If you don’t have this, it can be obtained from breaking rocks anywhere in the Valley.

The three ingredients result in the three-star Veggie Pasta meal, and while you don’t need the recipe to cook it, it can be found – along with some other treasures – hidden in this area of the cave. Simply dig the sand with your magic shovel and break the rocks with your pickaxe.

As per the riddle, you must also eat your meal to continue, so chow down and the final door will open. To eat the meal, press I to open your inventory, select the item, and click “Eat”, restoring your energy in the process.

How to get the Power Orb

At the very bottom of the Mystical Cave, you can finally obtain the Power Orb. This is glowing in the cave’s waters, so just pull out your magic Fishing Rod and hook the item out. Take it to the surface, interact with the Dazzle Beach pillar, and release the shoreline from the grip of dark magic – you’ll soon see Ursula hopping between the Valley’s ponds and seas.

Now you know how to solve the riddles of the Mystical Cave, you can continue opening every area of Disney’s Dreamlight Valley. We also have a guide on how to upgrade your house in Disney Dreamlight Valley, if you fancy increasing your inventory storage and all the other benefits that come with the upgrades.