Shrek has left his swamp and is making a return to gaming in a new racing game called DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing. Say that title three times fast, it might be a bit ogre-whelming. The iconic green machine will be joining a cast of other childhood favorite characters in what looks to be a Mario Kart-like experience. DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing is set to be developed by Bamtang Games, the same team responsible for the Nickelodeon Kart Racer series, another child-friendly group of racing games.

Shrek will be just one of the racers you can choose from, joining a total selection of 20 playable characters. Many of these have been picked straight out of our favorite childhood films, such as Astrid and Hiccup from How to Train Your Dragon, or Po from Kung Fu Panda. Maps will also likely be familiar to those of us who grew up obsessed with animated movies, with possibilities such as the New York City Zoo from Madagascar or The Kingdom of Far Far Away from Shrek.

DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing is set to release later this year and will be available for purchase on Steam for $39.99 /£34.99, with an optional Digital Deluxe version costing slightly more at $49.99 / £44.99 which comes with two exclusive characters and vehicles. While no specific date within 2023 has been announced just yet, the racing game is likely to drop within the next few months as we are more than halfway through the year now.

If you want some other fun games to play with your friends while you wait to get Shrek’d later this year, be sure to look through a few of these great multiplayer games. Alternatively, browse our round-up of the best upcoming PC games to be excited about that aren’t the nostalgic racing game.