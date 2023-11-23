Dungeons of Hinterberg release date window, gameplay, and latest news

When is the Dungeons of Hinterberg release date? If you’re in dire need of a vacation, then do we have the alpine resort for you! Dungeons of Hinterberg is the debut title from indie studio Microbird Games, and it’s already turning heads thanks to its striking ligne claire visuals and idyllic Austrian setting.

Dungeons of Hinterberg shot to the top of our list of upcoming PC games after just a half-hour spent with a demo at Gamescom 2023. In our Dungeons of Hinterberg preview, we described the vibe as “calmness alongside themes of finding yourself” – so if you’ve been looking for a magical realism coming-of-age tale, consider it found. To get you up to speed on the action RPG game, we’ve got all the latest news surrounding the Dungeons of Hinterberg release date right here at PCGamesN, along with all the trailers and gameplay currently out in the wild.

Dungeons of Hinterberg release date window

Dungeons of Hinterberg is due to release in 2024. This release date is confirmed by developer Microbird Games across all the latest trailers and social media marketing.

The indie game will be available to purchase on PC via Steam. Dungeons of Hinterberg is also an Xbox console-exclusive, and as such it’s only available on Xbox Series X|S for console users.

On that note, it should also come as no surprise that we can expect Dungeons of Hinterberg on Game Pass on day one of release, meaning subscribers to the platform can play it as soon as it launches without spending more than the monthly fee.

Dungeons of Hinterberg trailers

Dungeons of Hinterberg debuted with an announcement trailer at the Summer Game Fest 2023. This trailer offered a snapshot of the various environments that lie beyond Hinterberg, including glacial mountains, autumnal forests, and gloomy swamps. We also see glimpses of how Luisa can traverse these treacherous environments to reach the treasure chest that lies at the end of her adventure.

The Dungeons of Hinterberg ‘Social Side’ trailer reveals the more relaxed, intimate side of the action-adventure game that can be found within the eponymous village itself. We also catch a glimpse of Dungeon of Hinterberg’s three-star social system in action. As Luisa becomes acquainted with her fellow Hinterbergians, she unlocks perks that can help her out in the wilds – including removing pesky goo stains from loot, unlocking photo mode, and gaining a dodge stamina bonus. All of these relationships are stored in a logbook, so you can keep track of who Luisa has met and the strength of their connection with her.

Dungeons of Hinterberg story

Dungeon of Hinterberg’s protagonist of the hour is Luisa Dorfer, a law student armed with a tourist guide and an inexplicably cool sword, as she retreats to an alpine resort town to recover from burn-out. However, she’s not destined to while away her vacation with a few bouts of skiing and a good book; instead, she’s hopping through mysterious portals and clearing dungeons full of monsters in an effort to become a Master Slayer. Talk about a Type A.

Dungeons of Hinterberg gameplay

Dungeons of Hinterberg has a clearly defined gameplay loop that echoes other cozy dungeon crawlers like Moonlighter and Stardew Valley. As outlined by technical director Philipp Seifried, you must “decide which overworld to travel to, spend the day slaying and puzzling in a dungeon, and then head back to the village to befriend someone who may be the key to your success” in a typical Hinterbergian day.

According to recent trailers, we can expect 25 dungeons of Hinterberg, along with five dungeons of Hastings and “the Venice Anomaly” – whatever that is. There are a number of traversal methods at Luisa’s disposal, including a zip-line, mine cart, gondola lift, or her own two feet. She even has magic at her disposal, allowing her to harness the wind and reach high ledges that would otherwise be out of reach, as well as manipulate her surroundings to solve environmental puzzles. Luisa’s travels are punctuated by fast-paced hack-and-slash combat, as shefends off a bestiary of giant spiders, goblins brandishing wooden clubs, and even spell-slinging mages out in the wilds.

That said, Dungeons of Hinterberg is as much a relaxing game as it is a dungeon crawler; there are plenty of opportunities to kick back and unwind in the idyllic alpine village, from the cinema to the spa. Dungeons of Hinterberg incorporates life game elements where you can interact with townsfolk and tourists alike, and spend quality time together to forge strong relationships. These connections can help you progress in your dungeon-crawling career, with the opportunity to unlock special weapons and enchantments to help defeat tough bosses.

Now that you're all packed and ready for the Dungeons of Hinterberg release date, why not check out some of the best open-world games to explore in the meantime? We've also got our recommendations of the best PC games of all time