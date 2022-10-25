Dying Light 2 Halloween event has you hunting “Pumpkintiles”

In the Dying Light 2 Halloween event, you can earn Spirit Halloween-style costumes by hunting down volatiles with grinning Jack-o'-lanterns on their heads

Dying Light 2 Halloween event: A volatile wearing a carved, glowing pumpkin on its head roars with a full moon emerging from the clouds in the night sky
Ian Boudreau

Published:

Dying Light 2

As if Villedor wasn’t haunted enough! The first Dying Light 2 Halloween event is now live, and the zombie game’s post-apocalyptic old world city is now crawling with pumpkintiles – that’s volatiles with pumpkins on their heads, obviously. By hunting pumpkintiles and the infected, you can earn some Spirit Halloween-style costumes and gear.

Throughout the Halloween event, which runs October 25 – November 4, The pumpkintiles and other enemies will drop a new currency called treats. These you can take to a new NPC vendor named Baka the Unfortunate to trade for some bizarre potions that have effects like turning your vision black and white or allowing you to jump absurdly high.

YouTube Thumbnail

The event also features new daily and weekly bounties, which you can complete to boost your rank. As your rank increases, you’ll be able to buy some rubbery Halloween masks, presumably to help fit in with all the infected milling around the city.

At the conclusion of Dying Light 2’s Halloween event, players will all be able to pick up a free bundle of cosmetics called Dying Laugh. It’s a spooky clown costume, paraglider, and weapon that will be available on Steam, the Microsoft Store, and the Epic Games Store for PC players. That bundle will be available free from November 3 – 10.

Check out our Dying Light 2 safe codes locations guide for even more treats if you’re planning on hopping back in.

More from PCGamesN
Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.