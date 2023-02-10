The Dying Light 2 weapon stash is now five times bigger

There’s a new Dying Light 2 hotfix that launched pretty quietly February 9, but it has an important impact: your weapon stash is now bigger – a lot bigger. Player ‘stashes,’ where additional items, weapons, and outfits are kept, can now hold up to 250 weapons, up from 50 when the zombie game first launched.

For a hotfix, the latest update actually introduces some pretty major changes, in addition to the newly expanded weapon stash space. There’s now an option to reset your Legend Levels, which are part of a new progression system added with the 1.9.0 update recently. If you made it to at least the 50th legend level in the previous version of the game, you can now reset that progress once per save.

The hotfix also fixes a bug that kept the Nvidia Reflex option set to on, which could cause performance problems on some systems. A bug that prevented players from launching Dying Light 2 from Windows 7 has also been addressed – which is good, but c’mon folks. It’s time.

The full list of patch notes for this hotfix was posted as a comment in the Steam forums, which we’ve reproduced here for your convenience:

Game Updates:

Added “Reset Legend Levels” option. Players who achieved at least the 50th Legend Level in the previous game version can now reset their progress once per save

Fixed issue with the always “ON” NVIDIA Reflex option, which could cause performance drops on some PC configurations

Fixed issue with the X13 Story Quest blocking access upon joining a co-op session just before finishing the quest

Fixed issue with Dynamic Competition frequency setting. Selecting “OFF” in the options menu will save properly now when selected

Fixed issue with Bloody Anniversary Charm missing inventory icon

Player stash inventory space has been increased to 250 weapon item slots

Fixed issue which prevented launching the game on Windows 7 platforms

Developer Tools Updates:

More consistent projects list sorting

Fixed projects not opening after moving the game file to another disk drive on Steam

Fixed crashing when clicking on the track in the Timeline of the Dialogue Editor

Fixed reverting docked windows size

Fixed missing GPUfx emitters on the town map

Fixed crashing when editing materials for terrain

User can now also delete the few fixed materials for terrain

Brushes are no longer copied between maps

Fixed crashing when opening Developer Tools on Epic Games Store

