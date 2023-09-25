Best EA FC 24 midfielders for career mode

Who are the best midfielders in EA Sports FC 24? Your midfield is like the engine room of your team, and with the right personnel, it can be the key for both attack and defense. The best midfielders have many strings to their bow and can dictate the play from the first whistle to the last.
Midfielders in EA Sports FC 24 are a complex beast. Their role can be rather nebulous, with the best players performing several roles at the same time. Do you want an imperious ball-winner? Is a maestro more your style, pulling the strings in the final third? The best teams have a balance of both, and you’ll need to find your own formula to turn your EA Sports FC 24 stadium into a fortress.
Best midfielders in FC 24
For our list, we’ve taken midfielders at the top of the game, and also those who can grow to become world-beaters in their own right. A lot of these players are already established as first-team regulars, demanding a hefty price tag, but others can be bought for a slightly more reasonable fee.
Here are the best CMs in FC 24:
|Player
|Club
|Age
|Position
|OVR
|Potential
|Value
|Warren Zaire-Emery
|PSG
|16
|CM
|75
|88
|11.5m
|Fabio Miretti
|Juventus
|19
|CM
|75
|88
|12m
|Gabri Veiga
|Al Ahli
|20
|CM
|78
|89
|27.5m
|Jude Bellingham
|Real Madrid
|19
|CM
|86
|91
|88m
|Pedri
|Barcelona
|19
|CM
|86
|92
|92.5m
|Nicolo Barella
|Inter
|25
|CM
|86
|88
|76m
|Frenkie de Jong
|Barcelona
|25
|CM
|87
|90
|94m
|Bernardo Silva
|Manchester City
|28
|CM
|88
|88
|82m
|Federico Valverde
|Real Madrid
|24
|CM
|88
|91
|117m
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|31
|CM
|91
|91
|97m
Here are the best CAMs in FC 24:
|Player
|Club
|Age
|Position
|OVR
|Potential
|Value
|Arda Guler
|Real Madrid
|17
|CAM
|77
|88
|19.5m
|Xavi Simons
|RB Leipzig
|19
|CAM
|79
|89
|34m
|Florian Wirtz
|Leverkusen
|19
|CAM
|85
|91
|73.5m
|Jamal Musiala
|Bayern Munich
|19
|CAM
|86
|93
|119m
|Martin Odegaard
|Arsenal
|23
|CAM
|87
|90
|98m
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|27
|CAM
|88
|88
|87.5m
Here are the best CDMs in FC 24:
|Player
|Club
|Age
|Position
|OVR
|Potential
|Value
|Camavinga
|Real Madrid
|19
|CDM
|82
|89
|50m
|Ismael Bennacer
|Milan
|24
|CDM
|84
|88
|49.5m
|Tchouameni
|Real Madrid
|22
|CDM
|84
|89
|53.5m
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|23
|CDM
|85
|87
|56.5m
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|22
|CDM
|86
|89
|77.5m
|Joshua Kimmich
|Bayern Munich
|27
|CDM
|88
|89
|84m
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|30
|CDM
|89
|89
|77.5m
|Rodri
|Man City
|26
|CDM
|89
|90
|97.5m
If you take over a wealthy club, snagging yourself a player like Jude Bellingham shouldn’t be too much of a problem, but for us mere mortals, we have to pick and choose who’s right for our team – namely someone who fits our budget. Don’t forget, that if you’re building a team for the future, FC 24 wonderkids are an excellent way to go.
Those are the best midfielders in EA Sports FC 24 – if you manage to snag a few for your team, rest assured you’ll be controlling nearly every game you play. If you’re looking to get into Ultimate Team, check out our EA Sports FC 24 Heroes list, and our EA Sports FC 24 crossplay guide if you’re looking to play with your console brethren. Alternatively check out the best football games on PC as chosen by us if you can’t get enough of the game.