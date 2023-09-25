Best EA FC 24 midfielders for career mode

Who are the best midfielders in EA Sports FC 24? Your midfield is like the engine room of your team, and with the right personnel, it can be the key for both attack and defense. The best midfielders have many strings to their bow and can dictate the play from the first whistle to the last.

Midfielders in EA Sports FC 24 are a complex beast. Their role can be rather nebulous, with the best players performing several roles at the same time. Do you want an imperious ball-winner? Is a maestro more your style, pulling the strings in the final third? The best teams have a balance of both, and you’ll need to find your own formula to turn your EA Sports FC 24 stadium into a fortress.

Best midfielders in FC 24

For our list, we’ve taken midfielders at the top of the game, and also those who can grow to become world-beaters in their own right. A lot of these players are already established as first-team regulars, demanding a hefty price tag, but others can be bought for a slightly more reasonable fee.

Here are the best CMs in FC 24:

Player Club Age Position OVR Potential Value Warren Zaire-Emery PSG 16 CM 75 88 11.5m Fabio Miretti Juventus 19 CM 75 88 12m Gabri Veiga Al Ahli 20 CM 78 89 27.5m Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 19 CM 86 91 88m Pedri Barcelona 19 CM 86 92 92.5m Nicolo Barella Inter 25 CM 86 88 76m Frenkie de Jong Barcelona 25 CM 87 90 94m Bernardo Silva Manchester City 28 CM 88 88 82m Federico Valverde Real Madrid 24 CM 88 91 117m Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 31 CM 91 91 97m

Here are the best CAMs in FC 24:

Player Club Age Position OVR Potential Value Arda Guler Real Madrid 17 CAM 77 88 19.5m Xavi Simons RB Leipzig 19 CAM 79 89 34m Florian Wirtz Leverkusen 19 CAM 85 91 73.5m Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich 19 CAM 86 93 119m Martin Odegaard Arsenal 23 CAM 87 90 98m Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 27 CAM 88 88 87.5m

Here are the best CDMs in FC 24:

Player Club Age Position OVR Potential Value Camavinga Real Madrid 19 CDM 82 89 50m Ismael Bennacer Milan 24 CDM 84 88 49.5m Tchouameni Real Madrid 22 CDM 84 89 53.5m Declan Rice Arsenal 23 CDM 85 87 56.5m Sandro Tonali Newcastle 22 CDM 86 89 77.5m Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich 27 CDM 88 89 84m Casemiro Man Utd 30 CDM 89 89 77.5m Rodri Man City 26 CDM 89 90 97.5m

If you take over a wealthy club, snagging yourself a player like Jude Bellingham shouldn’t be too much of a problem, but for us mere mortals, we have to pick and choose who’s right for our team – namely someone who fits our budget. Don’t forget, that if you’re building a team for the future, FC 24 wonderkids are an excellent way to go.

Those are the best midfielders in EA Sports FC 24 – if you manage to snag a few for your team, rest assured you'll be controlling nearly every game you play.