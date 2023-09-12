All EA Sports FC 24 Heroes list

Which heroes have been confirmed in EA Sports FC 24? Ultimate Team allows players to get their hands on some of the best footballers in history with Hero cards. Though Hero cards are not as legendary as Icon cards, they’re still incredibly useful and will be an asset to any team.

The number of EA Sports FC 24 Heroes has been expanded this year thanks to the introduction of women players to Ultimate Team, adding five new leagues to the game mode. As we approach the EA Sports FC 24 release date, it’s worth checking out which heroes are available to start piecing together who you want on your team.

Every new EA Sports FC 24 Hero

Here’s a list of every new EA Sports FC 24 Hero, along with their league, playable position, and overall rating:

Player Country/League Position Rating Gianluca Vialli Italy ST 91 Wesley Sneijder Italy CAM 91 Carlos Tevez England ST 90 Bixente Lizarazu German LWB 90 Nadine Kessler German CM 90 Vincent Kompany England CB 89 Steve McManaman Spain RM 89 Rui Costa Italy CAM 89 Jari Litmanen Netherlands CAM 89 Sonia Bompastor France LB 89 Paulo Futre Portugal LW 89 Alex Scott England RB 88 Giuly Spain RM 88 Dimitar Berbatov German ST 88 Tomas Rosicky German CAM 88 John Arne Riise England LB 87 Nwankwo Kanu Netherlands CF 87 Ramires England CDM 87 Demarcus Beasley Netherlands LM 86

UCL EA Sports FC 24 Hero Cards

All of the Hero cards so far have been themed around the UEFA Champions League to represent iconic moments from each player in the competition. For example, Dimitar Berbatov’s UCL Hero card is centered around his time playing for Bayer Leverkusen when the German team reached the Champions League final.

We should point out that there are a number of Hero cards on this list that you might’ve assumed would be playing for different teams. Players like Tomas Rosicky, Nwankwo Kanu, and Carlos Tevez are equally well-known for their exploits in other countries. Just like the Hero cards in the last football game, we expect these players to receive different cards in the future to represent their other clubs.

And there you have it, all of the new EA Sports FC 24 Heroes in one neat list. You can expect a range of different Hero cards throughout the sports game, so stay tuned to find out what promotions are running in the future. Don’t forget to check out our detailed EA Sports FC 24 crossplay guide, and we’ve got an EA Sports FC 24 stadiums guide to see if your favorite ground has received the digital treatment.