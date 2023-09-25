Best EA FC 24 wonderkids and young players to sign in career mode

Who are the best wonderkids in EA Sports FC 24? EA Sports FC 24 wonderkids are an essential part of the career mode. If you’re the type of player who likes to play multiple seasons with the same team, slowly building out a squad as they age and progress, you’ll need to be aware of the best young players to sign during the transfer window. This essentially all comes down to player potential because while the payoff of a young player may not be evident immediately, many can grow to be some of the best players in the game.

Finding the best young players in EA Sports FC 24 requires you to scout promising prospects in some cases, many of which won’t even have a value listed, unlike ultimate team’s Hero players and top-rated stars. To save you some time, here’s the best EA Sports FC 24 wonderkids and young players for career mode.

FC 24 wonderkids and best young players with the highest potential

Before we start breaking down the best FC 24 wonderkids for each position, we’ll go into some detail on the five best young players to sign in career mode. This is primarily based on each player’s potential, which is essentially the ceiling of the Overall player rating that they can eventually reach over time.

Jamal Musiala – 93 Potential Rating

First off we have Jamal Musiala, an extremely promising 20-year-old who’s currently signed to FC Bayern München. He primarily plays in the CAM position and is easily the best young player currently available in EA Sports FC 24. You’ll pay a pretty penny to sign him, given that he’s currently valued at £114,500,00.

Pedri – 92 Potential Rating

Next up is Pedri, who is a center midfielder who plays for FC Barcelona. Many of the best wonderkids in this article play at the center of the field, and if you’re looking for a great young all-rounder to sign in midfield, you really can’t do better than Pedri. He’s currently valued at £89,000,000.

Florian Wirtz – 91 Potential Rating

Now we’re onto Wirtz, who is another CAM player that’s worth considering for your team. He’s still got an excellent potential rating, and at £71,000,000 he’s a much more affordable option if you’re looking for a midfielder who can also push forward when you’re attacking. He’s currently playing for Leverkusen.

Jude Bellingham – 91 Potential Rating

Now a name that any England fan will no doubt recognize. Jude Bellingham can be signed for around £85,500,000, and is best placed at CM position. He plays for Real Madrid and is easily one of the best young players you can take on at the moment.

Pablo Gavi – 90 Potential Rating

Finally, we have another midfield player. Gavi is the best value for money in this list given that he’s valued at £58,000,000. He’s currently playing at CM for FC Barcelona and can reach a high overall rating if nurtured correctly.

Best FC 24 young goalkeepers – wonderkids at GK

Below you’ll find the ten best wonderkid goalkeepers in EA Sports FC 24 alongside their potential ratings, age, value, primary position, and the club they currently play for.

Name Age Position Club Overall Potential Overall Value Guillaume Restes 18 GK Toulouse FC 70 87 N/A Bart Verbruggen 20 GK Brighton 75 85 9,000,000 Anatoliy Trubin 21 GK SL Benfica 77 85 N/A Maarten Vandevoordt 21 GK KRC Genk 75 85 N/A André Gomes 18 GK SL Benfica 63 84 N/A Dennis Seimen 17 GK VFB Stuttgart 61 84 N/A James Trafford 20 GK Burnley 71 84 N/A Elia Caprile 21 GK Empoli 72 84 N/A Lucas Chevalier 21 GK Lille 78 84 N/A Sebastiano Desplanches 20 GK Palermo 68 83 N/A

Best EA Sports FC 24 young defenders – wonderkids at LB, RB, CB, CDM, LWB, and RWB

Below you’ll find the ten best wonderkid defenders in EA Sports FC 24 alongside their potential ratings, age, value, primary position, and the club they currently play for. Some of these will be transformed into the best FC 24 right backs and best FC 24 left back with enough time.

Name Age Position Club Overall Potential Overall Value Alejandro Balde 19 LB FC Barcelona 81 89 N/A Eduardo Camavinga 20 CDM Real Madrid 82 89 £48,000,000 Warren Zaïre-Emery 17 CDM Paris SG 75 88 N/A António Silva 19 CB SL Benfica 78 88 N/A Joško Gvardiol 21 CB Manchester City 82 88 £38,000,000 Jorrel Hato 17 CB Ajax 68 87 N/A Arnau Martínez 20 RB Girona FC 80 87 N/A Nuno Mendes 21 LB Paris SG 82 87 N/A Noah Lahmadi 18 CDM Toulouse FC 65 86 N/A Stefan Bajcetic 18 CDM Liverpool 72 86 N/A

Best EA Sports FC 24 young midfielders – Wonderkids at CM, RM, LM

Now, onto the ten best midfielder wonderkids in EA Sports FC 24 alongside their potential ratings, age, value, primary position, and the club they currently play for.

Name Age Position Club Overall Potential Overall Value Pedri 20 CM FC Barcelona 86 92 £89,000,000 Jude Bellingham 20 CM Real Madrid 86 91 £85,500,000 Pablo Gavi 18 CM FC Barcelona 83 90 £58,000,000 Gabri Veiga 21 CM Al Ahli 78 89 N/A Fabio Miretti 19 CM Juventus 75 88 N/A Antonio Nusa 18 LM Club Brugge 68 87 N/A Julien Duranville 17 LM Borussia Dortmund 66 87 N/A Yeremy Pino 17 LM Villarreal CF 79 87 N/A Karim Adeyemi 21 LM Borussia Dortmund 80 87 N/A Nico Williams 20 RM Athletic Club 79 85 N/A

Best EA Sports FC 24 young attackers – Wonderkids at CAM, RW, LW, CF, LF, RF, ST

Finally, here are the ten best midfielder wonderkids in EA Sports FC 24 alongside their potential ratings, age, value, primary position, and the club they currently play for.

Name Age Position Club Overall Potential Overall Value Jamal Musiala 20 CAM Bayern München 86 93 £114,500,00 Bukayo Saka 21 RW Arsenal 86 90 £84,500,000 Florian Wirtz 20 CAM Leverkusen 85 91 £71,000,000 Folarin Balogun 22 ST AS Monaco 79 86 N/A Rasmus Højlund 18 ST Manchester United 76 89 N/A Xavi Simons 20 CAM RB Leipzig 79 89 N/A Ansu Fati 20 LW Brighton 78 88 £26,000,000 Michael Olise 21 RW Crystal Palace 78 84 N/A Tommaso Baldanzi 20 CAM Empoli 77 87 N/A Youssoufa Moukoko 18 ST Borussia Dortmund 77 87 N/A

Now that you know the very best wonderkids to sign in EA Sports FC 24, you’ll be able to foster an excellent squad over time. Just make sure to put in the right training, and give your best young players enough playtime, and you’ll be unstoppable. Don’t forget to check out our detailed EA Sports FC 24 crossplay guide, and we’ve got an EA Sports FC 24 stadiums guide to see if your favorite ground has received the digital treatment.