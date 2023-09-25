Best EA FC 24 wonderkids and young players to sign in career mode

Who are the best wonderkids in EA Sports FC 24? EA Sports FC 24 wonderkids are an essential part of the career mode. If you’re the type of player who likes to play multiple seasons with the same team, slowly building out a squad as they age and progress, you’ll need to be aware of the best young players to sign during the transfer window. This essentially all comes down to player potential because while the payoff of a young player may not be evident immediately, many can grow to be some of the best players in the game.
Finding the best young players in EA Sports FC 24 requires you to scout promising prospects in some cases, many of which won’t even have a value listed, unlike ultimate team’s Hero players and top-rated stars. To save you some time, here’s the best EA Sports FC 24 wonderkids and young players for career mode.
FC 24 wonderkids and best young players with the highest potential
Before we start breaking down the best FC 24 wonderkids for each position, we’ll go into some detail on the five best young players to sign in career mode. This is primarily based on each player’s potential, which is essentially the ceiling of the Overall player rating that they can eventually reach over time.
Jamal Musiala – 93 Potential Rating
First off we have Jamal Musiala, an extremely promising 20-year-old who’s currently signed to FC Bayern München. He primarily plays in the CAM position and is easily the best young player currently available in EA Sports FC 24. You’ll pay a pretty penny to sign him, given that he’s currently valued at £114,500,00.
Pedri – 92 Potential Rating
Next up is Pedri, who is a center midfielder who plays for FC Barcelona. Many of the best wonderkids in this article play at the center of the field, and if you’re looking for a great young all-rounder to sign in midfield, you really can’t do better than Pedri. He’s currently valued at £89,000,000.
Florian Wirtz – 91 Potential Rating
Now we’re onto Wirtz, who is another CAM player that’s worth considering for your team. He’s still got an excellent potential rating, and at £71,000,000 he’s a much more affordable option if you’re looking for a midfielder who can also push forward when you’re attacking. He’s currently playing for Leverkusen.
Jude Bellingham – 91 Potential Rating
Now a name that any England fan will no doubt recognize. Jude Bellingham can be signed for around £85,500,000, and is best placed at CM position. He plays for Real Madrid and is easily one of the best young players you can take on at the moment.
Pablo Gavi – 90 Potential Rating
Finally, we have another midfield player. Gavi is the best value for money in this list given that he’s valued at £58,000,000. He’s currently playing at CM for FC Barcelona and can reach a high overall rating if nurtured correctly.
Best FC 24 young goalkeepers – wonderkids at GK
Below you’ll find the ten best wonderkid goalkeepers in EA Sports FC 24 alongside their potential ratings, age, value, primary position, and the club they currently play for.
|Name
|Age
|Position
|Club
|Overall
|Potential Overall
|Value
|Guillaume Restes
|18
|GK
|Toulouse FC
|70
|87
|N/A
|Bart Verbruggen
|20
|GK
|Brighton
|75
|85
|9,000,000
|Anatoliy Trubin
|21
|GK
|SL Benfica
|77
|85
|N/A
|Maarten Vandevoordt
|21
|GK
|KRC Genk
|75
|85
|N/A
|André Gomes
|18
|GK
|SL Benfica
|63
|84
|N/A
|Dennis Seimen
|17
|GK
|VFB Stuttgart
|61
|84
|N/A
|James Trafford
|20
|GK
|Burnley
|71
|84
|N/A
|Elia Caprile
|21
|GK
|Empoli
|72
|84
|N/A
|Lucas Chevalier
|21
|GK
|Lille
|78
|84
|N/A
|Sebastiano Desplanches
|20
|GK
|Palermo
|68
|83
|N/A
Best EA Sports FC 24 young defenders – wonderkids at LB, RB, CB, CDM, LWB, and RWB
Below you’ll find the ten best wonderkid defenders in EA Sports FC 24 alongside their potential ratings, age, value, primary position, and the club they currently play for. Some of these will be transformed into the best FC 24 right backs and best FC 24 left back with enough time.
|Name
|Age
|Position
|Club
|Overall
|Potential Overall
|Value
|Alejandro Balde
|19
|LB
|FC Barcelona
|81
|89
|N/A
|Eduardo Camavinga
|20
|CDM
|Real Madrid
|82
|89
|£48,000,000
|Warren Zaïre-Emery
|17
|CDM
|Paris SG
|75
|88
|N/A
|António Silva
|19
|CB
|SL Benfica
|78
|88
|N/A
|Joško Gvardiol
|21
|CB
|Manchester City
|82
|88
|£38,000,000
|Jorrel Hato
|17
|CB
|Ajax
|68
|87
|N/A
|Arnau Martínez
|20
|RB
|Girona FC
|80
|87
|N/A
|Nuno Mendes
|21
|LB
|Paris SG
|82
|87
|N/A
|Noah Lahmadi
|18
|CDM
|Toulouse FC
|65
|86
|N/A
|Stefan Bajcetic
|18
|CDM
|Liverpool
|72
|86
|N/A
Best EA Sports FC 24 young midfielders – Wonderkids at CM, RM, LM
Now, onto the ten best midfielder wonderkids in EA Sports FC 24 alongside their potential ratings, age, value, primary position, and the club they currently play for.
|Name
|Age
|Position
|Club
|Overall
|Potential Overall
|Value
|Pedri
|20
|CM
|FC Barcelona
|86
|92
|£89,000,000
|Jude Bellingham
|20
|CM
|Real Madrid
|86
|91
|£85,500,000
|Pablo Gavi
|18
|CM
|FC Barcelona
|83
|90
|£58,000,000
|Gabri Veiga
|21
|CM
|Al Ahli
|78
|89
|N/A
|Fabio Miretti
|19
|CM
|Juventus
|75
|88
|N/A
|Antonio Nusa
|18
|LM
|Club Brugge
|68
|87
|N/A
|Julien Duranville
|17
|LM
|Borussia Dortmund
|66
|87
|N/A
|Yeremy Pino
|17
|LM
|Villarreal CF
|79
|87
|N/A
|Karim Adeyemi
|21
|LM
|Borussia Dortmund
|80
|87
|N/A
|Nico Williams
|20
|RM
|Athletic Club
|79
|85
|N/A
Best EA Sports FC 24 young attackers – Wonderkids at CAM, RW, LW, CF, LF, RF, ST
Finally, here are the ten best midfielder wonderkids in EA Sports FC 24 alongside their potential ratings, age, value, primary position, and the club they currently play for.
|Name
|Age
|Position
|Club
|Overall
|Potential Overall
|Value
|Jamal Musiala
|20
|CAM
|Bayern München
|86
|93
|£114,500,00
|Bukayo Saka
|21
|RW
|Arsenal
|86
|90
|£84,500,000
|Florian Wirtz
|20
|CAM
|Leverkusen
|85
|91
|£71,000,000
|Folarin Balogun
|22
|ST
|AS Monaco
|79
|86
|N/A
|Rasmus Højlund
|18
|ST
|Manchester United
|76
|89
|N/A
|Xavi Simons
|20
|CAM
|RB Leipzig
|79
|89
|N/A
|Ansu Fati
|20
|LW
|Brighton
|78
|88
|£26,000,000
|Michael Olise
|21
|RW
|Crystal Palace
|78
|84
|N/A
|Tommaso Baldanzi
|20
|CAM
|Empoli
|77
|87
|N/A
|Youssoufa Moukoko
|18
|ST
|Borussia Dortmund
|77
|87
|N/A
Now that you know the very best wonderkids to sign in EA Sports FC 24, you’ll be able to foster an excellent squad over time. Just make sure to put in the right training, and give your best young players enough playtime, and you’ll be unstoppable. Don’t forget to check out our detailed EA Sports FC 24 crossplay guide, and we’ve got an EA Sports FC 24 stadiums guide to see if your favorite ground has received the digital treatment.