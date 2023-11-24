In great news for football fans, EA Sports FC 24 has bagged the rights to UEFA Euro 24, and will add the full tournament experience next Summer at no additional cost. Not only that, there’s exclusive Ultimate Team rewards to earn as well.

UEFA Euro 24 will be added to EA Sports FC 24 next Summer, when the tournament runs in real life. Qualifiers are still ongoing, so the final set of teams is still undecided. Once the full line up is settled however, players can look forward to playing through ‘a full tournament experience in the PC sports game.

But there’s even better news: UEFA Euro 24 update is being added at no additional cost. This follows how things were implemented in the FIFA franchise in the last few releases. While major tournaments used to coincide with their own bespoke games, the more modern approach is to offer them up as in-game modes instead.

Players that want to earn some in-game rewards will need to log into EA Sports FC 24 at any point between Monday, December 18 and Tuesday, January 16 2024. For doing so, EA will grant players a star of UEFA Euro 24 to use in Ultimate Team. You can earn one of the following players:

Chiesa (Italy)

Dembélé (France)

Grealish (England)

Morata (Spain)

van Dijk (Netherlands)

Wirtz (Germany)

EA Sports FC 24 will include UEFA Euro 24, after the rights have been in the hands of Konami since 2016. The last EA-handled UEFA Euro experience was FIFA 12, which included a DLC pack featuring all 53 teams and 8 stadiums. We’ll have to wait and see what’s included this time around.

