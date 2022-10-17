Elden Ring jazz concert will be livestreamed from Hollywood

An Elden Ring jazz concert called A Night in the Lands Between has been scheduled for December 3, and will be streamed live from Hollywood's Bourbon Room

Elden Ring jazz: The Envoy's Horn, a strange gold instrument, is sounded by a long armed figure wearing spherical white robes
Elden Ring

Elden Ring jazz might not be the first mash-up that jumps to mind, but it’s the theme for a concert that Bandai Namco has arranged for the end of the year in Hollywood, California. Elden Ring: A Night in the Lands Between will feature musicians led by jazz artists Kenny Garrett and Takuya Kuroda improvising cuts from the RPG game’s soundtrack.

The performance will feature specific songs from Elden Ring’s stirring orchestral track, but performed in improvisational jazz format – which means Garrett and Kuroda will be putting their own distinctive spins on the arrangements, and responding to what the other plays.

Here’s the trailer:

Both artists are accomplished jazz musicians. Garret has played with jazz legend Miles Davis and the Duke Ellington orchestra, while Kuroda has recently released his seventh album, Midnight Crisp, which follows his 2020 record Fly Moon Die Soon.

There will be two performances, one at 6pm PT and the other starting at 10pm. Tickets to attend live or stream the event can be purchased at the official site. The ‘Elden Lord’ package, which runs $200, includes dinner, a commemorative ticket, and seating in the Bourbon Room’s VIP area. On the lower end, you can purchase a ‘golden rune’ level ticket if you just want to catch the VOD afterwards.

