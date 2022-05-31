Elden Ring enemy randomizer mod is out and may work in co-op

Out of all the great Elden Ring mods coming to FromSoftware’s RPG game, the Elden Ring enemy randomizer mod is probably the most terrifying. Back in April it was confirmed to be in the works, and now it’s finally here – and it’s reported to work in co-op, too.

There are many fantastic game randomizer mods on PC but the ones for Dark Souls-like games are the most intense. Modder Matt ‘thefifthmatt’ Gruen previously released an Elden Ring item randomiser mod but promised that a combined mod that randomised both items and enemies was in the works.

Well, it’s out now and can be downloaded at Nexus Mods. If you downloaded the item randomiser, this is an update for that same mod. The mod randomises “items found in the world, shop items, enemy and boss drops, and character starting loadouts,” although all of it can be customised via a simple options box – so if you want the mod to replace every single enemy in the game with the toughest Elden Ring boss, you can do so (see below).

Matt describes the mod as “feature-complete” but expects it to get “many more fixes and features” in future updates. One player on the Nexus forum confirms that the randomiser works with the Seamless Co-op mod that recently released, so if you’re looking for a particularly chaotic challenge to undertake with your friends that might be the way to go.

Elden Ring Enemy Randomizer is feature-complete for its first release, though it has many more fixes and features to go. You can customize it to create many different kinds of fun runs. Or you could choose to do… this. (late game boss spoilers)

For more adventures in Elden Ring modding, there are great Harry Potter, Star Wars, and Legend of Zelda mods available, to say nothing of Elden Ring VR – if you dare undertake such a thing.

