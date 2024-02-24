Before the Elden Ring DLC, Miyazaki says there’s still one secret left

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is closer than ever, but director Hidetaka Miyazaki says we're still missing a secret from the base game.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is going to be massive. With a map roughly the size and density of Limgrave, there are going to be so many secrets to uncover in the Land of Shadow later this year. While we wait, though, Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki says there’s one more secret in the base game no one’s found yet. Get to work then, because you’ve only got a few months to find it before the DLC consumes all of our lives.

Now that we know the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree release date, it’s only a matter of time before we dive back into one of the best open-world games of all time. If you wanted as good a reason as any to jump back in, Miyazaki says there’s at least one more secret in Elden Ring he doesn’t think anyone has found yet. So roll up your sleeves and get on it.

“For me personally, there is a small element that I feel has not yet been discovered,” Miyazaki says in an IGN interview. “So, whether that’s up to user interpretation or up to just further investigation and playing, that’s something I’m looking forward to. I think it’s a question of when and not if, but there may be something small still missing.”

As for what the secret is, or if Miyazaki has any clues to help start the search, I’m afraid we’re out of luck. The director does add that the team at FromSoftware is “always surprised and delighted by how much the players do discover, and how much these communities work to uncover these secrets,” so a focused effort is sure to see it turn up in no time. Next time someone gets to chat with Miyazaki they’ll have to remember to ask him if someone has found it.

