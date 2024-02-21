Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree collector’s edition and all versions

Want to see all the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree editions? We’ve waited for over a year for more news about the Elden Ring expansion, and now Bandai Namco has given us our first real look at what’s coming to The Lands Between later this year.

More importantly, we now know there are multiple Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree editions available, including an Elden Ring Collector’s Edition featuring a statue of Messmer the Impaler. It’s been a long time since we last booted up the RPG game, but with the Elden Ring DLC release date now set, we’re only months away from heading toward the Erdtree once again.

Every Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree edition

Shadow of the Erdtree may be an expansion to Elden Ring, but you wouldn’t have guessed that judging by the number of versions there are. A lot of game expansions usually stick to a simple launch with one or two editions, but Bandai Namco currently has six versions in the pipeline.

Here is every Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree edition available at launch:

Shadow of the Erdtree

Shadow of the Erdtree Edition

Premium Bundle

Deluxe Edition

Collector’s Edition (Limited Quantity)

Exclusive Merchandise (Limited Quantity)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Base Editions

If you just want to pick up the expansion without anything else, Shadow of the Erdtree is available on digital storefronts across all platforms. You also have the option of purchasing the Shadow of the Erdtree Edition which includes a physical copy of the base game, though the expansion is only available as a digital redeemable code.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Premium Editions

For fans looking for more Elden Ring content to tide them over, the Shadow of the Erdtree Premium Bundle comes with the expansion, a digital art book, and a digital soundtrack with tracks from the expansion.

You also have the option of picking up the Shadow of the Erdtree Deluxe Edition which features everything the Premium Bundle contains, as well as the base game and its art book and soundtrack. Both versions are available on all digital storefronts and are not available physically.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition

Only available as a physical bundle on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition keeps the expansion and the soundtrack in its digital format. The digital art book, however, is swapped out for a 40-page book. Finally, the Collector’s Edition comes with a 46cm statue of Messmer the Impaler, who appears to be the final boss of the expansion.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Exclusive Merchandise

Also available for pre-order right now from the Bandai Namco Entertainment Store in very limited quantities is the helmet of Messmer the Impaler. Bandai describes this item as a display piece, made for “the most discerning, distinguished, and dripped out Tarnished”.

Each helmet comes carefully crafted with precise detail, as well as a numbered certificate of authority. This edition of the game doesn’t come with anything other than the helmet — if you want the expansion, you’re going to have to buy that separately.

And that’s all the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree editions on offer at launch. Don’t forget to equip yourself with the best Elden Ring builds before taking on some of the bosses we spotted in the trailer. For you completionists out there, read our list of the Elden Ring bosses to ensure you’ve cleared everything in the game before tackling the expansion.