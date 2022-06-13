Elden Ring update 1.05 solves a mystery about the jar village

The new Elden Ring update 1.05 is finally here, two months after the last one in April, and the patch notes reveal some welcome features – such as moving Ball Bearings to New Game Plus and a return to desktop option (finally) – but 1.05 also solves a weird mystery about Jarburg.

The Elden Ring 1.05 patch notes are full of interesting new fixes and features for the acclaimed RPG game. For PC players the most wonderful news is the addition of a direct “return to desktop” option from in-game, so you don’t have to go back to the main menu before you can quit. Furthermore, most Ball Bearings – that open up new store options with the Twin Maiden Husks – will now be moved over to your New Game Plus run, so you don’t have to collect them again.

There are loads of great fixes and additions but, just like with previous patches, there are hidden changes too. Players have already dug one of these, and it finally puts to rest the mystery around the road to Jarburg on the map.

Jarburg, if you don’t know, is a hidden village of jar-people to the east of Liurnia of the Lakes, which you have to drop down from the cliff by the Carian Study Hall to access. Before Elden Ring even came out, the map clearly but confusingly showed a non-existent road to Jarburg that ran alongside the study hall. This road has now been removed from the map in patch 1.05.

Players had various lore theories regarding the mysterious road, but it seems the mystery is now concluded – it was a mistake or a leftover from an older map where Jarburg was easier to get to. Then again, how did those jars get there in the first place…

These mysteries are one of the reasons why Elden Ring is one of the best fantasy games on PC, and one of the best games of 2022 so far.