Elden Ring update 1.07 hidden details further hint at PvP arenas

Elden Ring update 1.07 has been causing quite a stir across the internet, with talk of Elden Ring DLC and features abound in the code for the update. While the open-world game has had nothing of the sort confirmed by developer FromSoftware, new datamined details further point to some sort of Elden Ring arena DLC coming down the line.

There’s been talk of Elden Ring PvP arenas and other colosseum type battle DLC, since the game launched earlier this year, but now more animations and details found in the update 1.07 code seems to suggest that FromSoftware has at least worked on it at some point, even if they don’t end up releasing it.

As noted by Elden Ring dataminer Sekiro Dubi on Twitter, Elden Ring update 1.07 added “four new parameters for four new text banners [like the YOU DIED screen]” to the RPG game. These include “Begin Match”, “You Win”, “Draw” and “You Lose.”

The most popular theory is that the three inaccessible colosseum structures in Elden Ring, found in Caelid, Limgrave. and Leyndell, are all part of some form of PvP experience. Why are they in the game if inaccessible? Without any other support it may have something to do with cut content, but the findings of Sekiro Dubi could point to their use.

Sekiro Dubi also adds that there are some new Colosseum map files, assets, and textures, but that the textures don’t work due to a lack of extra files for them, potentially pointing at a DLC inclusion.

It needs to be noted that, obviously, these DLC plans (if they still exist) could have changed, so PvP gameplay in these locations may not be on the cards, or at least not in the same capacity. Sekiro Dubi also shows two monsters fighting in one of the arenas on their Twitter, saying that “there’s code in the game for controlling those two creatures. The lion specifically would give you a Somber Smithing Stone.”

Again, these ideas may not match current FromSoftware Elden Ring DLC plans, but all of these extra hints coming with the update 1.07 patch could point to them gearing up for some form of announcement.

You can find more details from Sekiro Dubi on their Twitter account. We also rounded up a lot of the initial information about the Elden Ring update 1.07 patch notes, including reference to two new maps in the update. FromSoftware itself also said that Elden Ring update 1.07 separates the damage scaling for the main game and PvP multiplayer, which could point to a separate PvP focused mode coming in the future.

