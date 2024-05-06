Win a life-size Elden Ring statue in this video contest

It’s just about time to start getting hyped up about Elden Ring again, and to help that happen, the game’s publisher is holding a video creation contest. Whoever makes the best five-minute Elden Ring video will receive a ten-foot statue of Messmer the Impaler, the gaunt antagonist we met in Shadow of the Erdtree’s recent trailers.

The idea is pretty simple: the contest challenges fans to create a video that celebrates Elden Ring, and upload it to YouTube, X, or Vimeo. How you choose to celebrate the epic RPG game is up to you, but Bandai Namco says it’s looking for entries that “show us your deep understanding of the world of Elden Ring and ability to capture its story.”

The publisher has an official contest page set up with an entry form and an asset pack that includes screenshots and videos entrants can use in their videos. There are a few other minor stipulations: videos should be five minutes long or shorter, be at least 1080p quality, and cannot use any mods.

The overall winner will (somehow) receive the life-sized statue of Messmer the Impaler. This thing is reportedly ten feet tall, so make sure you’ve got high enough ceilings. That’s not the only prize, though. The winners in the best narrative, best action, and best direction categories will all receive a life-size replica of the Arm of Malenia. The best comedy, best use of sound, best armor design, and most original use of Elden Ring winners will each receive a full-size Helmet of Messmer the Impaler.

Once you have your video uploaded, open the entry form on the contest page linked above and drop the link in your submission. The contest runs until June 2, and is only open to residents of the United States.

