How to get the Grappling Hook in Enshrouded

Where do you find the Grappling Hook in Enshrouded? If you’ve just jumped into this new survival game and you’re having trouble, er, surviving, we can help you out with a few simple beginner tips including the steps you need to follow to craft a Grappling Hook.

If you’re busy exploring Enshrouded, you may have seen some hard to reach places with metal rings dangling off the edge. These require a Grappling Hook and can only be accessed by crafting one. You’ll also need the grappling hook to climb the first spire, which unlocks new locations and places of interest across the map. You need to follow similar steps to building the Enshrouded Glider, too.

Enshrouded Grappling Hook

To craft the Grappling Hook in Enshrouded, you first need to establish a base and build a workshop. The workshop is one of the first things you can craft, using 3 x String and 8 x Logs, once you interact with the workshop you have the option to craft a Grappling Hook.

For the Grappling Hook you need:

Metal Scraps x 4

String x 7

Shroud Spores x 10

If you’re having trouble finding Metal Scraps, check out our guide. Once you’ve unlocked the Blacksmith in one of the first missions, he points out a spot on the map where you can find a bunch of the material. It’s a level three spot and requires clearing out a fair few enemies, but it’s worth it if you’re running short on the item. Shroud Spores are easy to come by, usually found by defeating enemies in the shroud, of which there are plenty.

Now you’ve found the Enshrouded grappling hook, here are all the Shroud Core locations in Enshrouded, as well as how to repair weapons in Enshrouded so you can head out time and time again.