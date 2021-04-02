Euro Truck Simulator 2 devs confirm Iberia release date and time

The Euro Truck Simulator 2 Iberia release date is finally upon us, and it’s coming quite soon – like next week soon. Developer SCS Software previously confirmed that the DLC would launch in April, and have now narrowed that down to April 8. Even better, the devs have revealed the precise release time so that you’ll know exactly when you can start playing.

ETS2’s Iberia DLC official launches on April 8 at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm BST. A World of Trucks event will hit alongside the launch of the DLC with new in-game rewards, and while the devs have yet to provide concrete details on what to expect from the bonus items, a screenshot in the official announcement certainly seems to be teasing a fuzzy new buddy.

The Iberia DLC will, naturally, take us to the Iberian peninsula, and let us drive through the lovely countryside of Spain and Portugal. It’ll be even lovelier now, as this’ll be the first DLC to launch after the big lighting upgrade in the free 1.40 update. Iberia was, in fact, delayed so that the developers could get the visual overhaul in place first.

If you want to see how lovely it all looks in action, check out the trailer below.

There’s plenty more in store for SCS’s truck games, too. ETS2 will get the Heart of Russia DLC next, while American Truck Simulator is heading to Wyoming ahead of a stop in the massive state of Texas. From there? Well, there’s a whole lot of the world left to truck on through.