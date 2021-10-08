Euro Truck Simulator 2 and ATS are getting revamped force feedback

The 1.42 update for Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator is now in beta, and while the big feature of that patch is mod support for the multiplayer Convoy mode, the devs at SCS Software also briefly mentioned a force feedback update. That piqued the curiosity of players, so now the devs have provided a much bigger breakdown of what’s changing.

In short, the force feedback system has been rebuilt from scratch. The old system made use of a “group of artificially set up effects” which deployed rumble as part of the main game logic. The new system runs on a separate loop at a 120Hz refresh rate, and it will make use of a combination of artificial effects and new, more realistic calculations for feedback.

The updated system features “new centering and tire friction force feedback, which is based on real calculations from forces on the first steering axle and simulates the behaviour of a hydraulic steering gear system used in most of today’s trucks,” as the devs explain in a blog post. You’ll see more subtle changes in the feedback as you drive between bends and straight roads.

As an added bonus, the new version of the system should be compatible with more devices. But part of the reason this update is in beta to begin is so players can put the force feedback into action on a wide variety of the best PC steering wheels, so if you’re invested in force feedback support, give the beta a shot and let the devs know how it goes.

Elsewhere in the world of truck games, SCS has been teasing upcoming DLC for both of the simulations – we’ve got a fresh look at Texas, and the Heart of Russia expansion is delivering a downright religious experience.