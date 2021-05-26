Euro Truck Simulator 2 devs tease new truck model like it’s bigfoot

We’re living in a truck simming world, and there’s no slowing down SCS Software’s convoy of updates. Official multiplayer is on the way, new DLC is cooking, and now the devs are teasing a new Euro Truck Simulator 2 vehicle like it’s bigfoot. Er, that is, like it’s bigfoot the sasquatch, not Bigfoot the monster truck. (Though that would be cool, right?)

Alongside a handful of obscure photos of the new truck, the devs say: “As photographed, the vehicle was covered in a special camouflage wrap typically used by manufacturers to obscure a vehicle’s shapes, lines and unique elements, to make it hard to discern exactly [what] a new vehicle model will look like before its official reveal.”

It’s all a bit overly mysterious, but it looks very much like this is an as-yet-unannounced new vehicle from Dutch manufacturer DAF Trucks. This wouldn’t be the first time SCS has gotten to unveil a new truck model in partnership with an auto company – the devs did the exact same thing last year with Western Star.

Yes, truck games are now such an institution that truck manufacturers are taking full advantage of them as part of their marketing push. What a magnificent world we find ourselves in.