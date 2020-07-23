Everwild asks you to coexist with an absolutely gorgeous natural world

We got our first up-close look at Everwild, Rare’s forthcoming game about the magic of the natural world, during the Xbox Games Showcase. In a new trailer titled ‘Eternals,’ we’re treated to a sumptuous look at the beautifully-realised world of Everwild and the fascinating creatures that inhabit it.

Everwild, which we first saw revealed at XO19 in November, has a colourful, painterly art style reminiscent of Studio Ghibli films like My Neighbor Totoro. The Eternals are people who are specially attuned to the rhythms of nature, and the trailer shows a group of these Eternals exploring the world and finding animals to help and heal.

It’s tough to tell from the trailer exactly what playing Everwild will be like – perhaps a sort of reverse Monster Hunter: World in which you go out to find massive creatures and treat their wounds rather than sizing them up for parts. Whatever the case, it’s gorgeous.

Have a look for yourself:

There’s no Everwild release date set yet, but Microsoft says it’ll be coming to Xbox Game Pass, which we hope includes PC.

You can check out the rest of our live coverage of the Xbox Games Showcase right here.