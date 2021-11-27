Save $110 on the EVGA Z20 mechanical gaming keyboard this Cyber Monday

Whether you’re an MMO fan, an FPS games fiend, a streamer, or you just love the sound of a mechanical keyboard clacking away as you tend your Stardew Valley crops, getting the best gaming keyboard for your needs can make a huge difference to the whole experience. Sure, we have you covered with our roundup of the best Cyber Monday gaming keyboard deals – but there’s one particularly sweet saving to be had right now that you might not want to miss.

Best Buy has the EVGA Z20 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard on offer for an eye-watering $110 off right now – so, that’s a hearty saving of 62% off of its regular price of $174.99. This ‘board has optical mechanical switches, and boasts a 32-bit Arm Cortex-M33 core USB microprocessor as well as a 4,000Hz report rate, so it’s a powerful little performer.

The keyboard’s LK light strike optical mechanical switches make it “25% faster than traditional mechanical switches”, as its Best Buy store page explains, too.

The Z20 also features some nice customisation options with per-key RGB LEDs that you can configure through EVGA’s Unleash software. It has textured, double-shot shine-through WASD and Macro keys as a plus, along with left and right edge RGB bars. It sounds like it should be a comfy fit, too, so would make a good all-rounder – especially at its current price.

With the Z20 currently a whopping $110 off, you might want to swoop in and grab it before stocks run out if you’re keen to nab the deal. You can head right to the store page by hitting the image above if you’re tempted to check it out.