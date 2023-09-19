Evil Dead is a multiplayer horror game with plenty of scream-inducing thrills for your whole group of friends and then some. Saber Interactive only released the asymmetric game last year, but it looks like the spooky reign of Evil Dead: The Game may already be coming to an abrupt end. The developer has just announced that it will no longer update Evil Dead with new content, thanking the game’s fans for their support. If you’re worried about playing online, servers should stay up for now.

For those unfamiliar with Saber Interactive’s multiplayer game, it came out in 2022 and quickly made waves as a top-selling entry to the fast-growing survival horror genre. Evil Dead: The Game surpassed 500,000 sales in just five days following its initial release, making for a launch even more impressive than those from horror behemoths such as Dead by Daylight. Unfortunately, it seems that the success was short-lived.

“To the Evil Dead: The Game Community,” Saber Interactive begins its message. “Today, we have made the decision not to pursue the development of new content for Evil Dead.” The dev also confirms that “we will not be releasing a Nintendo Switch version of the game,” meaning that any previous plans to port it over to Nintendo’s handheld system are no longer in place.

“We will keep the servers up for the foreseeable future and address any major issues that arise,” the dev continues on its post. Thankfully, this means that Evil Dead’s multiplayer functionality should remain in place for a good while longer and that Saber Interactive will continue to update the game with necessary patches if the need for them should arise.

Saber Interactive ends its message on a more positive note, saying, “On behalf of the entire team at Saber, thank you for all the groovy times and your continued support.” Hopefully, we still have a long while to spend with Ash Williams and Bruce Campbell in-game as the servers remain supported by the development team.

