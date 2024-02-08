New Vampire FPS game is Redfall, but good

It’s no secret that I absolutely adore vampires. The game I’m looking forward to the most this year is Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, and I’ve vehemently defended what Redfall could have been – and still can be. So, when Toadman’s new vampire FPS EvilVEvil crossed my desk, it’s safe to say I dove in fangs first.

EvilVEvil is the Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt successor I’ve been looking for. Ever since Sharkmob announced that it had ceased content production for its flagship battle royale, I’ve been looking for a fast-paced vampire game – a hole I had hoped Redfall would fill, and still believe that it can. But EvilVEvil has my attention now, so Arkane Austin, you’d better hurry.

Casting you as one of the Order of the Dragon (divine protectors tasked with stamping out evil), Toadman’s shooter sees you squad up with two pals and blast your way through hordes of enemies, all with the intention of uncovering a dark conspiracy that lurks in the shadows. Your enemies are the mysterious Zagreus and his legion of cultists, and you’ll be able to take them on as a squad, or as a lone hunter.

The story mode is an eleven mission bout, and you’ll be able to choose from three characters: Mashaka the fire mage, Leon the tanky juggernaut, and Victoria the katana-wielding group leader. If you’re a Vampire: The Masquerade fan, think Tremere, Brujah, and Toreador.

And, just as with every FPS game, you can customize your loadout as well as your character’s abilities to ensure that they fit your playstyle. You can modify your weapons with a whole host of upgrades, each as unholy as the next. Slaughter your foes, get rewarded: that’s the basic premise of EvilVEvil. How you choose to do that, and which weapons you choose to do it with, is entirely up to you.

The EvilVEvil release window is set for summer 2024, so we won’t have to wait long.

However, a closed beta for the game will begin on Friday March 1, so if you, like me, fancy diving into the fray head-first, you can sign up to try it out here. If you, like me, are avidly awaiting the Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 release date, I suggest you do so.

