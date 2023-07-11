Is Exoprimal on Game Pass?

Is Exoprimal available on Game Pass? Capcom’s new multiplayer online-only shooter may be a bit of a hard sell at full price, so many are hoping there’s a way to try shooting at hundreds of dinosaurs for a fraction of the cost.

As an online co-op game with teams competing to eliminate the most dinosaurs, it is no surprise that many are asking if Exoprimal is available on Xbox Game Pass. With the Exoprimal release date coming very soon, you may want to check that your PC meets the Exoprimal system requirements. After all, even if the dinosaur game is free to try, it doesn’t mean it’ll work on your rig.

Exoprimal Game Pass

The good news is that you can play Exoprimal on Xbox Game Pass from day one. This was confirmed in recent trailers leading up to the game’s release.

Exoprimal supports crossplay and is available on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series S and X, and Xbox One. Regardless of the platform your mates are playing on, you’ll be able to team up with them to take down some dinosaurs.

In order to play, you will need to link your Capcom ID with your platform of choice. Once you have set up your Capcom ID, open the game, and if you see a QR code, you can use it or the link underneath it to access the linking website. It should be relatively self-explanatory to sync both accounts together. After you’ve completed this step, return to the game and click ‘Confirm Link’ to get the game to check you’ve done it correctly.

With this revelation that Exoprimal is on Game Pass, you may need to convince some people to join you. You can get a good idea of how the game plays by checking out our Exoprimal interview, with info about the Exoprimal Exosuit classes, dinosaurs, and more.