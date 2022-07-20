F1 22 France setup: best car settings for the Circuit Paul Ricard

Looking for the best F1 22 France setup? The Circuit Paul Ricard is a mixed bag of low, medium, and high speed corners, as well as a long, quick straight for overtaking. Due to its varied nature, this track has a reputation of being quite tricky to get the car setup just right.

Blind corners, sweeping bends, and a sharp chicane, as well as the long straight all to grapple with means you need a medium to high downforce setup with a lower aerodynamic settings. Here’s how to create the best F1 22 France setup to strike the balance for the Circuit Paul Ricard.

F1 22 France setup explained

You need to lower your aerodynamics to compete with other drivers on that long straight, but not by too much, otherwise you’ll have a tough time in the slow chicane that follows. You also want to increase your on throttle differential to keep the speed in corners without locking up or spinning out.

Due to the track being very flat, you can keep your suspension simple, running a medium setup for stability and to help tyre management. This is key to your France setup, because it’s similar to our F1 22 Silverstone setup so you want to lower tyre pressure and keep your brake bias neutral to keep temperatures down and help tyre degradation.

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 18

18 Rear Wing Aero: 28

Transmission

Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 90

90 Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 55

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: – 2.5

2.5 Rear Camber: -1.1

-1.1 Front Toe: 0.07

0.07 Rear Toe: 0.2

Suspension

Front Suspension: 7

7 Rear Suspension: 3

3 Front Anti-Roll Bar: 7

7 Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 3

3 Front Ride Height: 3

3 Rear Ride Height: 4

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100

100 Brake Bias: 50

Tyres

Front Right Tyre Pressure: 24.2

24.2 Front Left Tyre Pressure: 24.2

24.2 Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 21.7

21.7 Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 21.7

Now you have the best F1 22 France setup for this challenging circuit, check out our other race setups including the best F1 22 Austria setup, the best F1 22 Miami setup, and the best F1 22 Jeddah setup to create the best build for your car.