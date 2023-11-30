Fae Farm is unsurprisingly one of my favorite 2023 releases. As a cozy game lover, the fairy-farming combo ticks all of my boxes. I haven’t had much interest in the enchanting little game recently though, after over a hundred hours of playtime and no new recent content. That’s all about to change, as Phoenix Labs just dropped a massive reveal featuring its first Fae Farm DLC, Coasts of Croakia. The expansion makes the already cute game even more precious, with frogs galore.

I’m more than ready to hippity-hop my way back into Fae Farm after the relaxing game‘s DLC comes out. According to the developer, we’ll get to explore a brand-new realm, meet its characters, and embark on quests while traversing the Coasts of Croakia. I’m getting major tropical vibes, which makes Croakia’s content perfect during coming cold winter nights. The froggy-fueled expansion is available to play in time for the holidays, on Thursday, December 14.

Coasts of Croakia is completely free if you own the game’s shiny Deluxe Edition. If not, you’ll have to buy it upon its release, but you can wishlist it right now on Steam. I hope we get new farm animals and some fairy characters to romance in Fae Farm, since I default to Nhamashal and Pyria in every playthrough. We’ll hear more about Croakia’s contents soon, so I’m keeping my fingers crossed until then.

If you want an idea of what else to play while you wait for the wholesome DLC to drop, check out a few of our favorite games like Stardew Valley. A new game is always a fun way to pass time between updates to your go-to entries. Alternatively, browse through even more farming games if you’re looking to tend to a variety of virtual animals and plants.

You can make sure to follow us on Google News for some more daily PC gaming news, guides, and reviews.