This custom mini gaming PC looks like a Fallout 4 TV

A crafty modder has created a mini gaming PC with a vintage aesthetic, and it looks like something you’d use in Fallout 4. Emulating the look of an old woodgrain TV set, the build features a repurposed Windows tablet and an ATSC TV antenna, enabling it both to act as a computer and a way to catch your favourite TV shows.

In a Reddit post, BuildsByZeek shares photos of the mini custom gaming PC in all its glory. The build even comes with a dinky woodgrain keyboard, which the modder says is a trimmed-down tablet accessory. Just like an old TV set, the box has a bunny ear antenna at the back, which feeds its USB ATSC tuner a signal.

While the Windows tablet within this mini retro rig would likely struggle with big-budget releases, it could make for a great way to play less intensive indie games or stream from services like GeForce Now. Given the PC’s Fallout 4 vibes, we’re eager to see what the post-apocalyptic RPG game would look like on its screen, especially since the system screams Retrofuturism.

Repurposing old devices is a great way to combat e-waste, so it’s nice to see enthusiasts transforming them into unique builds. Recently, we came across a project that converted a gaming laptop display into a handy internal case screen, something that may help panels stay away from landfills.

While gaming PCs are often powerful and conventionally flashy, we’re seeing more and more unique custom computers. Some of our favourites include this Doom-inspired machine that resembles a BFG and an impressive Iron Man diorama that’s a marvel to look at.