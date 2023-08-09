Fallout 4 is an amazing RPG game. The gunplay is satisfying, the story is well-told, and Bethesda’s version of the Boston Commonwealth is almost endlessly detailed and filled with secrets and quests. But if you’ve exhausted Elder Scrolls, got sick of Skyrim, and want something to play before the Starfield release date, jumping back into Fallout 4 presents a bit of a barrier, owing to its typically very long loading times. Thankfully, that’s no longer an issue, with a new, essential Fallout 4 mod.

We’ve all been there: aimlessly poring over the details of the loading screen character and item models while we wait for Fallout 4 to boot up. That melodic, booming theme is burned into my memory forever – it’s fantastic, don’t get me wrong, but I’ve heard it played so many times over now that the prospect of starting a new save on Fallout 4 feels almost daunting.

Or at least it did. Created by modder ‘Atonix35,’ the Fallout 4 Long Loading Times Fix does exactly what you’d expect, cutting the transitions between areas and locations to almost a fraction of the vanilla game.

The mod speeds up the load times of slow-load locations which impact on other parts of the code. It also retains memory of recently visited locations so they load quicker, and reduces the transition time between the loading screen and the game. You can see it in action below:

Jumping from Diamond City to Sanctuary takes just over three seconds. Likewise, moving from the overworld into Diamond City itself takes almost three seconds on the dot. Perhaps most impressive, entering Piper’s Publick Occurrences office takes less than a second, while walking back out into Diamond City proper takes just over a second.

“I just tested this exiting Goodneighbor and one other interior to exterior location” one player writes. “The Goodneighbor exit was maybe three seconds. Never had that in 6,500 hours of playing.” If you want a faster, more fluid Fallout 4, you can get the mod here.

Alternatively, return to the Mojave (which will almost make you wish for a nuclear winter) with the best New Vegas mods updated for 2023. You might also want to try some of the other best games like Fallout on PC.